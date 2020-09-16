Fitbit Inc. and Apple Inc. picked up the pace in their race to put health monitoring apps on wrists everywhere with Fitbit gaining 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its new ECG app for the Fitbit Sense and Apple revealing the blood oxygen sensor built into its Series 6 watch this week. The new apps join a growing array of technological advances that permit wearable devices to track and record a range of health metrics designed to go far beyond their original goal of encouraging wellness to now enabling users to manage chronic conditions.

The FDA clearance for the Fitbit Sense ECG app appears to put the San Francisco-based company in the technological lead, particularly as Fitbit simultaneously announced the app received the CE mark. These approvals move the app from providing data that is potentially informative to the more clearly medically actionable category. The app will be available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Portugal, Romania, Ireland, Italy, Spain, France, Hong Kong and India when the Sense starts shipping in October.

“We are breaking new ground with our wearables, helping you better understand and manage your stress and heart health, and pulling your key health metrics together in a simple and digestible way to track things like skin temperature, heart rate variability, and SpO₂ [blood oxygenation] so you can see how it’s all connected,” said Fitbit CEO James Park.

While the Fitbit total package provides “our users with a more holistic view of their heart health, including a connection to how stress and heart health are related,” Senior Staff Research Scientist Tony Faranesh told BioWorld, “we are focusing on atrial fibrillation, which affects nearly 33.5 million people globally.”

Atrial fibrillation (AF) or an irregular heart rhythm is often difficult to diagnose because it typically occurs sporadically and without any symptoms. Its silent development can prove deadly, however, as AF increases the risk of stroke five-fold. In fact, up to 25% of individuals with AF only discover they have an irregular heart rhythm after suffering a stroke.

“Until recently, tools for detecting AF had a number of limitations and were only accessible if you visited a doctor,” said Steven Lubitz, principal investigator of the Fitbit Heart Study, cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “My hope is that advancing research on innovative and accessible technology, like Fitbit devices, will lead to more tools that help improve health outcomes and reduce the impact of AFib on a large scale.”

The ECG app aims to make AF much easier to detect with long-term heart rhythm assessments (photoplethysmogram or PPG) and spot checks of the heart rhythm with the ECG app. The ECG app enables users to take a quick reading of their heart rhythm by holding their fingers to a stainless-steel ring on the watch for 30 seconds. Touching the ring creates a closed electrical circuit that lets the ECG app record the electrical signals from your heart and analyze them for AF, Faranesh explained.

The multisite clinical trial on which the FDA based its clearance decision found that the Fitbit algorithm enabled the device to accurately detect AF with 98.7% sensitivity and 100% specificity and to generate an ECG trace that is qualitatively similar to a Lead I ECG.

The PPG functionality monitors heart rhythm via blood flow in the wrist 24/7, enabling detection of irregularities without the user having to do anything. The Fitbit Heart Study, which started in May 2020, has already enrolled 400,000 users in a phase III study the company ultimately plans to submit to the FDA for clearance of the PPG feature.

Apple bites into heart health

Apple picked a blood oxygen sensor as the newest feature to help Apple Watch wearers better understand their heart health. Rolled out as part of the Series 6 reveal, the oxygen saturation app (SpO 2 ) measures the amount of oxygen red blood cells deliver from the lungs to the rest of the body. The SpO 2 app does not have FDA clearance and, unlike Fitbit’s, at this point should not be relied on for medical uses.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based company hopes to change that status soon with several studies underway to validate the feature and demonstrate its benefits in managing multiple conditions. Apple is partnering with Anthem and the University of California-Irvine in a two-year virtual study to assess the utility of long-term measurement of oxygenation in asthma. Research in progress with the Ted Rogers Center for Heart Research and the Peter Munk Cardiac Center at the University Health Network is looking to see whether longitudinal measurements of blood oxygen levels can help physicians and patients better manage congestive heart failure.

In addition, Apple has joined with the Seattle Flu Study at the Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine and the University of Washington School of Medicine to determine whether blood oxygen and heart rate measures could signal the early stages of an influenza or COVID-19 infection.