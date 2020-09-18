Aprea Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, appointed Gregory S. Wessels chief commercial officer.
Axcella Health Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Paul Fehlner chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France, appointed José Boyer interim head of R&D, effective Oct. 16.
Pipeline Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, appointed Lori Lyons-Williams to its board.
Sanofi SA, of Paris, appointed Jean-Christophe Rufin president of the Sanofi Espoir Corporate Foundation.
Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Michael Kamarck to its board.