Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., of San Diego, priced its underwritten public offering of about 16.1 million shares of common stock at 62 cents each, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. Adamis said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close Sept. 22. Adamis is developing and commercializing products in therapeutic areas including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease.

Alzinova AB, of Stockholm, said it decided to carry out a rights issue of units consisting of shares and warrants with preferential rights for the company's existing shareholders. The initial issue proceeds amount to approximately SEK50 million (US$5.7 million). Upon full exercise of the warrants, the company will receive an additional SEK25 million to SEK42 million. Alzinova is developing an oligomer-specific vaccine for treating and preventing Alzheimer's disease.

Biovie Inc., of Santa Monica, Calif., priced an underwritten public offering of about 1.6 million shares of class A common stock at $10 each for aggregate gross proceeds of $15.652 million. The offering is expected to close Sept. 22. The company began listing its class A common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol BIVI on Sept. 18. Biovie is developing BIV-201, continuous infusion terlipressin, an orphan drug candidate for treating ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., of New York, said it entered an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC to purchase on a firm commitment basis about 7.1 million shares of common stock of the company at $2.80 each. Closing is expected on or about Sept. 22. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort phase I trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.