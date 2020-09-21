Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, appointed Noah Clauser chief financial officer.

Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas, appointed Thomas C. Gallagher senior vice president of intellectual property and licensing.

Legend Biotech Corp., of Somerset, N.J., appointed Ying Huang interim CEO in addition to his position of chief financial officer.

Novago Therapeutics AG, of Schlieren, Switzerland, appointed Ian Metcalfe CEO and Eduardo Vianna chief development officer.

Repertoire Immune Medicines, of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Anthony Coyle president, research and development.

Theolytics Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., appointed Carsten Reinhardt to its board.

Zogenix Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., appointed Caroline M. Loewy, Mary E. Stutts and Denelle J. Waynick to its board.