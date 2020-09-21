American Laboratory Products Co. Ltd. (ALPCO), a specialty in vitro diagnostics company, reported the majority recapitalization of the company by Ampersand Capital Partners. Ampersand's investment will be used to support ALPCO's worldwide growth initiatives, including the expansion of the company's diagnostics test kit offering, broadening the company's geographic presence, and fueling internal R&D product development and production operations. ALPCO is a Salem, N.H.-based in vitro diagnostics company that offers specialty immunoassay products (IVD and RUO) primarily focused on the clinical gastroenterology and diabetes research segments. As part of the transaction, Richard and Jan Conley will remain shareholders in the company, and Sean Conley will continue to lead the business as CEO. ALPCO has also reported the appointment of Larry McCarthy as chairman of the company's board.

Moscow-based Arna Genomics, which develops tests for early stage cancer by detecting specific fragments of nucleic acids in plasma, reported closing of the $3.5 million series A funding round with a Xploration Capital venture fund. Raised funding will be used for clinical validation of Arna Breast, a test for breast cancer. In conjunction with Sechenov University, the company has conducted a proof-of-concept study of Arna Breast, which showed accuracy over 90%. Tests for stomach, pancreatic and ovarian cancer are currently under development and expected in the future.

New York-based Cit Group Inc. reported that its Healthcare Finance group, part of the company's Commercial Finance division, provided a $20 million senior secured credit facility for Cincinnati-based Protech Home Medical Corp., a developer of in-the-home medical equipment focused on end-to-end respiratory care. The credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes, acquisitions and ongoing business development.