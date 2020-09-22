Brii Biosciences Ltd., of Durham, N.C., and Beijing, appointed Rogers Yongqing Luo president of the company and general manager for greater China. Luo joins Brii from Gilead Sciences Inc., where he was a global vice president and general manager of China. Brii also named Ankang Li chief financial officer. Li joins the company from Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he was chief financial officer.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, appointed Hideyuki Harada senior director, research planning and coordination, effective Oct. 1, in addition to current positions of executive officer and executive research director, drug research division.