HONG KONG – Legend Biotech Corp. head Frank Fangliang Zhang has come under investigation by mainland Chinese law enforcement in relation to suspected violations of Chinese import and export regulations, the company said. In addition to the inspections, authorities have questioned certain Legend employees who previously worked for Genscript Biotech Corp., Legend’s majority shareholder. Legend’s chief financial officer, Ying Huang, has been appointed to lead the company in the interim.

Zhang is currently under residential surveillance in connection with investigations into Genscript. On Sept. 17, China’s Customs Anti-Smuggling Department raided Genscript’s businesses in the cities of Nanjing and Zhenjiang, including Legend’s office.

“Legend Biotech does not currently have any information indicating that it is that target of the Authority’s investigation, nor have charges been filed against any entity or individual at this time,” a Legend spokesperson told BioWorld. “We are not in a position to speculate how long the Authority of the PRC will keep Dr. Zhang under residential surveillance, nor do we have visibility into the situation with law enforcement in the PRC.”

Currently, both Genscript and Legend are operating normally, without any operational disruptions, a spokesperson for Genscript told BioWorld. “The business and the daily operations of the company will not be affected, despite the temporary emergency. For Genscript, order intake, production, and the shipping of products domestically and internationally have not encountered any restrictions or difficulties,” the spokesperson said.

Philip Yau, a member of Legend’s board and chair of its audit committee said “Dr. Huang’s expertise and leadership, with the support of Legend Biotech’s board of directors and experienced management team, enable him to continue the important work underway to advance the development of our lead product candidate, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), as well as our other pipeline programs, until such time when Dr. Zhang is able to resume his duties.”

Nonetheless, the news has shaken the company, which is still flush from victory after having one of the largest biotech IPOs of 2020. Shares (NASDAQ:LEGN) fell by 14.1% to $27.50 after the news on Monday before recovering some ground Tuesday, when they closed at $29.14 each.

The company raised $423.8 million on Nasdaq in June 2020 to fund its Janssen Biotech Inc.-partnered BCMA-targeting CAR T candidate, LCAR-B38M. Shortly thereafter though, in late July, CEO Yuan Xu left the company “for personal reasons.”

The interim CEO Huang is a fairly new addition to Legend, having only joined the company in July 2019. But Legend has said he played “a central role” during the company’s crossover round financing and IPO.

Besides looking after the finances, Huang has managed the company’s collaborative efforts and has gained experience in multiple areas of biotech, with nine years of experience in R&D at major pharma companies and 12 years of experience as a biotech analyst on Wall Street.

Before that, Huang, the holder of a doctorate in bio-organic chemistry from Columbia University, was also the principal scientist at Schering-Plough (now Merck & Co.) in the Department of Chemical Research. While there, he focused on small molecule drug discovery for cardiovascular and the central nervous system indications.