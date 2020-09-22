Sessions at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress, that has just concluded, provided an excellent opportunity for investors and analysts alike to familiarize themselves with the late-stage progress of new therapeutics aimed at improving cancer treatment. Overall, data presented at the meeting appear to have been positively received, a factor that has helped push up the value of the price-weighted BioWorld Cancer index this month. The index includes 21 representative companies developing therapies targeting various cancers, but excludes big pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc., and at market close Sept. 22 the index was up 7% for the month and 11% for the year. (See BioWorld Cancer index, below.)

Group member Seattle Genetics Inc. has had a nice monthly pop in its share value (NASDAQ:SGEN) with a 15% increase. The company, together with partner Genmab A/S, presented data at ESMO from the innovaTV 204 pivotal phase II trial evaluating tisotumab vedotin as a monotherapy in patients with previously treated recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer. The data showed a 24% confirmed objective response rate, including seven participants (7%) with complete response and 17 (17%) with partial response; after median follow-up of 10 months, median duration of response was 8.3 months; median progression-free survival (PFS) was 4.2 months and six-month PFS was 30%; median overall survival (OS) was 12.1 months and six-month OS was 79%. Tisotumab vedotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate directed to tissue factor, which is prevalent on solid tumors, including cervical cancer, and can promote tumor growth, angiogenesis and metastasis.

Based on the results, the company said it will be submitting a BLA to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway.

Earlier this month, the Bothell, Wash-based company reported it had established two new strategic oncology collaborations with Merck & Co. They will globally develop and commercialize Seattle Genetics’ ladiratuzumab vedotin as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in triple-negative breast cancer, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and other LIV-1-expressing solid tumors. Seattle Genetics will receive a $600 million up-front payment and Merck will make a $1 billion equity investment purchasing 5 million shares priced at $200 each. In addition, Seattle Genetics is eligible for progress-dependent milestone payments of up to $2.6 billion.

Separately, the company has granted Merck an exclusive license to commercialize Tukysa (tucatinib), a small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers, in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America and other regions outside of the U.S., Canada and Europe. In return, it will receive an up-front payment of $125 million and will be eligible for progress-dependent milestones of up to $65 million.

Exciting pipeline

At ESMO, Clovis Oncology Inc. presented what HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Edward White called “exciting pipeline opportunities.” Those included initial data from the phase Ib part of the LIO-1 trial of lucitanib combined with Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced metastatic solid tumors that identified a recommended phase II dose along with promising signs of antitumor activity. It also presented preclinical data for FAP-2286, a peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy that potently and selectively binds fibroblast activation protein. The company said that FAP is highly expressed in cancer-associated fibroblasts present in the tumor microenvironment of most epithelial cancers and in some other cancers. Compelling antitumor activity was observed with 177Lu-FAP-2286 (Lutetium-177 conjugated to FAP-2286 for therapeutic use) in FAP-expressing tumor models.

The company’s shares (NASDAQ:CLVS) are trading up 34% so far this month.

Lexington, Mass.-based Agenus Inc. saw its shares (NASDAQ:AGEN) dip 3% in September, but remain up almost 4% year-to-date. The immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, said it had initiated the rolling submission of its BLA to the FDA for balstilimab alone for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer.

At ESMO, data from a phase II trial of from more than 160 patients treated with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) monotherapy achieved response rates of 19% in PD-L1-positive patients and 14% in all treated patients and will support the balstilimab BLA filing.

Collaboration

A research collaboration targeting COVID-19 was the catalyst for group member Zymeworks Inc. to enjoy a 36% jump in its shares (NASDAQ:ZYME) this month. Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, reported it will transform its previously tested SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies into bispecific and multispecific antibodies using Zymeworks Inc.’s platforms. The candidates will be tested using SARS-CoV-2 spike protein provided by the National Research Council Canada (NRC) prior to preclinical manufacturing at the NRC for animal studies. Zymeworks’ platform enables transformation of monospecific antibodies into bispecific and multispecific antibodies, allowing simultaneous binding to several different disease targets.

Positive data drive value

Positive top-line data from Cambridge, Mass-based Blueprint Medicines Corp.’s phase I and II trials of Ayvakit (avapritinib) for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) pushed the company’s shares (NASDAQ:BPMC) up about 13%. The rare disease is usually caused by mutations in the KIT gene, which encodes a protein that help control processes such as cell growth and division, survival and movement, according to the NIH. Ayvakit, a KIT D816V inhibitor, was found in the trials to reduce mast cell burden, had high overall response and complete remission rates, and showed prolonged median overall survival. The compound was generally well-tolerated, with an improved safety profile at the 200-mg once-daily dose. Based on those data, the company said it plans to submit a supplemental NDA to the FDA for Ayvakit for the treatment of advanced SM in the fourth quarter.