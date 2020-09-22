According to the Swiss association for medical technology companies, Swiss Medtech, introducing the new European regulations for medical devices (MDR) and in vitro diagnostics (IVDR) is going to have serious consequences for the sector in Switzerland. This Swiss trade association has just published its biannual survey as part of the 2020 sector study on the Swiss medical technology industry (SMTI).

“Half of all manufacturers are due to slim down their product range to a degree that may exceed 20%,” Peter Biedermann, director of Swiss Medtech, told BioWorld.

Some 440 Swiss med-tech companies were surveyed between March and May 2020 about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, their sales revenue, investment and jobs created over the past two years, their development challenges and growth opportunities.

Sustained growth with annual sales revenue increasing more than 6%

According to SMTI 2020, the Swiss medical technology sector is growing rapidly, with sales of medical devices growing more than 6%, well above growth in the industrial pharmaceutical sector in Switzerland (2.8%) or in the Swiss watch industry (2.4%). Swiss med-tech companies employ 63,000 people (or 1.2% of all employees in Switzerland) and have created 4,500 new jobs there. “Last year, the 1,400 medical technology companies generated sales of $19.7 billion, with exports accounting for 67%, or $13 billion,” said Biedermann.

The medical technology industry is therefore contributing 16.4% of Switzerland's positive trade balance, or $17.7 billion. “Over the past few years, exports have grown 3.2% year on year,” said Biedermann. The European Union (EU) remains the most important trade partner, taking 46% of exports from the Swiss medical technology sector, and supplying 54% of the volume of medical devices imported. However, the EU's share of all Swiss medical device exports has been declining in recent years. Last year, the EU accounted for 39% of the Swiss med-tech trade surplus, down from 50% in 2016. For the year 2020, impacted by COVID-19, the SMTI sector study is expecting a further decrease in sales of 2%, or $440 million. The Swiss med techs then expect growth to rebound by more than 8% the following year.

Impact of new European medical device regulations

Peter Biedermann, director of Swiss Medtech

The introduction in less than a year’s time of the two new European regulations governing CE marking of medical devices (MDR) and in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDR) is a major concern for Swiss med techs. “Regulatory requirements imply far-reaching change,” said Biedermann. Nearly three-quarters of Swiss medical device manufacturers expect development costs to increase by 30% on average, compared to under the current regulatory system. Of the companies surveyed, 40% expect an increase on average of 8% in the price of products, as a result of new regulatory requirements.

This rise in costs jeopardizes the profitability of certain items. This is why half of all manufacturers are going to slim down their product offerings to a degree that may exceed 20% of their portfolio. One-third of Swiss med-tech companies are primarily expecting hits to their operating margins and higher prices for their products in countries outside the European Union. Exports to the U.S. and Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) are becoming more and more important, with significant annual growth of 6.4% in the U.S. and 8.5% in Asia.

Trade uncertainties with Europe

While more than 85% of medical device manufacturers and suppliers rely on local production, the SMTI 2020 sector survey reveals that the proportion of companies manufacturing in Switzerland alone declined by 35% last year. The tendency to relocate production abroad is increasing. However, two-thirds of companies in the sector are still planning investment in R&D and manufacturing in Switzerland over the next two years, of which 45% will be in Switzerland alone. “Compared to our previous study, also carried out by Swiss firm Helbling Business Advisors AG, planned investment in R&D will increase the most,” said Biedermann. Swiss manufacturers devote, on average, 9.9% of their revenue to R&D spending: 8% for large companies and 27% for micro-enterprises.

Major uncertainty threatens the medical technology sector in Switzerland. The Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA), needed to ensure free movement of medical devices between Switzerland and the European Union, becomes obsolete with the new European regulation. This puts the Swiss medical technology sector in a particularly difficult situation. Swiss manufacturers will have to meet the requirements of a third nation for all medical devices. This will make distribution of Swiss medical technology difficult in Europe. Furthermore, Swiss companies acting as agents/importer agents for manufacturers from third countries and their products will no longer be able to perform this role, unless these Swiss companies set up import agents in an EU member state. Discussions between Switzerland and the EU are ongoing.