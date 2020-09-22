Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., said it has started an underwritten public offering of 8 million shares and expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2 million shares. The company intends to use the net proceeds to support its manufacturing, production and commercial preparation activities relating to lenzilumab as a potential therapy for COVID-19 patients and for general corporate purposes. It has also received approval from Nasdaq for its common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HGEN on the trading day immediately following the pricing of the offering of the shares. Humanigen’s common stock currently trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol HGEND.

Xwpharma Inc. (formerly XW Laboratories), of Redwood City, Calif. and Wuhan, China, said it completed a $40 million series C financing led by Panacea Venture. The company expects to use proceeds to advance clinical development of its lead investigational programs, XW-10172, a GABAB receptor agonist intended for the treatment of sleep disorders in narcolepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases; and XW-10508, a glutamatergic NMDA antagonist and AMPA activator, designed for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder and patients suffering from chronic pain.

Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai, said it launched its Hong Kong public offering as part of a global offering of approximately 10.6 million new ordinary shares and a listing of its ordinary shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker 9688. The company’s American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing one ordinary share, will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq. Investors in the offering will be able to purchase only ordinary shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs. The offering initially comprises 771,700 new shares under the Hong Kong public offering and about 9.9 million new shares for the global offering. Subject to oversubscription in the Hong Kong offering and pursuant to a clawback mechanism there, total Hong Kong shares could be adjusted to a maximum of about 3.6 million. In addition, the company expects to grant underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to approximately 1.6 million additional shares in the global offering. Zai said shares in the Hong Kong offering will price at a maximum of HK$648 (US$83.61) apiece. The global offering price, which may be higher, is expected to be set by Sept. 22. The company plans to use net proceeds to support R&D and enhance commercialization capabilities by advancing ongoing and planned trials, preparing for regulatory filings of pipeline candidates and exploring global licensing and collaboration opportunities. J.P. Morgan Securities (Far East) Ltd. or its affiliates, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd. or its affiliate are joint sponsors, global coordinators, bookrunners and lead managers for the proposed offering.