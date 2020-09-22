Privately held Alaxia SAS, of Lyon, France, said it will collaborate with the University of Padova’s Department of Molecular Medicine to test in vitro the virucidal effect of the antimicrobial compound ALX-009 against SARS-CoV-2. The company’s lead compound, ALX-009, is an antimicrobial product originally developed for cystic fibrosis patients to fight antibiotic multiresistant gram-negative bacteria. It combines two endogenous substances, the hypothiocyanite ion and the protein lactoferrin. Both compounds are normally present in healthy people as part of the body’s first line of defense against microbes.

Axon Neuroscience SE, of Bratislava, Slovakia, said it is launching an independently developed crowdfunded vaccine against COVID-19 – ACvac1 – that induced extensive antibody production in vaccinated mice, effectively blocking the live virus from replicating. The company plans to begin first-in-human trials as early as the fourth quarter of 2020.

Betterlife Pharma Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, signed an agreement with List Biological Laboratories Inc., of Campbell, Calif., for the manufacture of its interferon alpha 2b for the treatment of COVID-19. List Labs will provide manufacturing services from its biological development and cGMP manufacturing facility. Terms were not disclosed.

Biocurepharm Korea, of Daejeon, Korea, said it entered a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with S&R Biopharm, of Sofia, Bulgaria, to manufacture CD19 CAR T in Bulgaria and sell to the Eastern European market, including Poland, Turkey and Bulgaria. Biocurepharm will be required to transfer its manufacturing technology of CD19 CAR T for the designated markets. Biocurepharm specializes in biosimilars.

Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, said it will receive a grant of up to €375 million (US$444.3 million) from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research to support accelerated development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Biontech said it will use the milestone-based funding to support its mRNA vaccine program, BNT-162, which is being co-developed with New York-based Pfizer Inc. and Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma Co. Ltd. The project is designed to expand vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities in Germany as well as increase the number of participants in late-stage clinical trials. In other news, Biontech signed a share purchase agreement with Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, to acquire its GMP-certified manufacturing facility in Marburg, Germany. The manufacturing site will expand Biontech’s COVID-19 vaccine production capacity by up to 750 million doses per year, or over 60 million doses per month, once fully operational. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Terms were not disclosed.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, said its wholly owned subsidiary, Celgene, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., of Hyderabad, India (DRL), have settled their litigation related to patents for Celgene’s Revlimid (lenalidomide). As part of the settlement, the parties will file consent judgments with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey that enjoin DRL from marketing generic lenalidomide before the expiration of the patents-in-suit, except as provided for in the settlement. Celgene has agreed to provide DRL with a license to Celgene’s patents required to manufacture and sell certain volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide in the U.S. beginning sometime after the March 2022 volume-limited license date. The specific volume-limited license date and percentages agreed upon with DRL were not disclosed and are confidential. In addition, Celgene has agreed to provide DRL with a license to Celgene’s patents required to manufacture and sell an unlimited quantity of generic lenalidomide in the U.S. beginning no earlier than Jan. 31, 2026.

C3.ai, of Redwood City, Calif., said it is creating a judging panel to prioritize data science projects designed to help understand and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, improve response capabilities and help policymakers make decisions. Submitted projects may address applying machine learning and other AI methods to mitigate spread of the virus and address genome-specific COVID-19 protocols, including precision medicine of host responses. Registration deadline is Oct. 25 with a Nov. 18 submission deadline.

Cebina GmbH, of Vienna, disclosed positive results in its collaborative COVID-19 drug repurposing project, demonstrating that a common allergy nasal spray medication containing azelastine has potent efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 in a human 3D nasal tissue model. Azelastine, a generic antihistamine medication, has previously been identified as a potential anti-COVID-19 drug by Cebina in collaboration with Robert Konrat, a structural biologist at the University of Vienna, who applied a computational prediction approach. Ferenc Jakab and his group at the Szentágothai Research Center at the University of Pécs in Hungary provided experimental confirmation. The activity of azelastine was demonstrated in an experimental reconstituted human nasal tissue model and was evident at a lower dose than present in commercially available products, Cebina said.

Cend Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it acquired Impilo Therapeutics Inc., of Rajajinagar, India, to create a platform for targeted tissue penetrating delivery of nucleic acid-based medicines to treat solid tumor cancers. The acquisition brings Cend additional targeting capabilities and nanoparticle technologies, including fusogenic nanoparticles that can deliver payloads of nucleic acid-based drugs directly into the cytosol compartment of cells. No terms were announced.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, said they agreed to cooperate on trials and distribution of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF agreed to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine, a COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator, to Dr. Reddy's.

Dyadic International Inc., of Jupiter, Fla., and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., of Lianyungang, China, disclosed a collaboration to apply Dyadic's C1 technology to the development of selected Hengrui biologic drugs. The deal highlights the ability of Dyadic to produce cell lines at higher expression levels and lower cost, the companies said. Terms were not disclosed.

Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, said it established a pharmaceutical sales subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, which will be named Eisai Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., are collaborating to manufacture Lilly's neutralizing antibody therapies for the prevention and/or treatment of COVID-19. Together the companies expect to be able to produce many millions of doses next year.

Emergex Vaccines Holding Ltd., of Doylestown, Pa., said it determined a class I MHC expression library, or ligandome, for SARS-CoV-2-infected cells, in collaboration with George Mason University and the National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases. During the collaboration, researchers at George Mason grew SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in human cells expressing ACE-2 representing six HLA supertypes. The MHC class I peptide expression library for cell surface expressed class I molecules and the precursors for internal class I bound peptides feeding the surface pool were determined using Emergex’s immunoproteomics 2-D liquid chromatography mass-spectrometry platform. The library of approximately 30,000 class I bound viral-derived peptides contains the first detailed empirical data for class I epitopes that are presented by a SARS-CoV-2 infected cell, the company said, defining the T-cell repertoire necessary for CD8+ cytotoxic T cells to perform their kill-and-clear function of an infected cell.

Foundation Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S. Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, said they are collaborating for the development of Foundation Medicine’s tissue- and blood-based companion diagnostics for use with marketed and investigational treatments in Takeda’s late-stage lung cancer portfolio. If approved, the appropriate companion diagnostics would be used to identify patients who may be eligible for mobocertinib, an investigational drug being evaluated for the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), and Alunbrig (brigatinib), Takeda’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), recently FDA-approved to treat patients with TKI-naïve ALK-positive mNSCLC.

Generex Biotechnology Corp., of Miramar, Fla., said that together with Bintai Kinden Corp., of Malaysia, they signed an addendum binding the terms of a previously signed memorandum of understanding for the development and commercialization of the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine. Under the terms, they will finalize the legal and contractual documentation for the contract, partnership, and licensing and research agreement, and Bintai will pay Generex an up-front licensing fee of $2.5 million. Additionally, Bintai will pay 100% of the funding required for the commercial development of the Ii-Key-CoV-2 vaccine for regulatory approval of the vaccine in Malaysia. Also, upon approval, Bintai will pay a $17.5 million milestone payment, and Generex will earn royalties on sales of the vaccine equal to $3 per dose on government sales and $4.50 per dose in the private sector. Bintai will also have the right of first refusal for the vaccine in Australia, New Zealand and the global HALAL markets, particularly in Southeast Asia.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Edison, N.J., said a study of its CRV-431 conducted by the U.S. NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases demonstrated positive antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2. The in vitro study tested CRV-431 at concentrations of 0.0032 to 10 µM and a positive control compound, a protease inhibitor, at 0.032 to 100 µg/ml in Caco-2 cells infected with SARS-CoV-2. CRV-431 treatment inhibited production of infectious virus in these cells with almost five times greater potency than the positive control compound in the study, the company said. The concentration of CRV-431 required to inhibit virus production by 90% (IC90) was 1.5 µM vs. 7.3 µM for the positive control compound, Hepion added.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc., of New York, said it entered a sponsored research agreement with George Washington University to develop an in vitro diagnostic device with the potential for testing by patients anywhere to allow public health professionals to immediately detect SARS-CoV-2 via a mobile device as an aid in the diagnosis of the COVID-19 infection. The device, which is based upon intellectual property rights licensed by Hoth from George Washington, is a nanohole array based plasmonic system being designed for high sensitivity and specificity for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The device uses a thin sheet of gold coated with virus-specific proteins that can bind with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., said it formed a strategic collaboration with Lonza Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, to expand the manufacturing capacity for lenzilumab, its GM-CSF ligand inhibitor in phase III trials to treat COVID-19, in advance of potential emergency use authorization in 2020 and commercialization. Production of lenzilumab will begin at Lonza's manufacturing facilities in Hayward, Calif., with technology transfer slated to begin in the third quarter of 2020.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Vancouver, British Columbia, will transform its previously tested SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies into bispecific and multispecific antibodies using Vancouver, British Columbia- based Zymeworks Inc.’s platforms. The candidates will be tested using SARS-CoV-2 spike protein provided by the National Research Council Canada prior to preclinical manufacturing at the council for animal studies. Zymeworks’ platform enables transformation of monospecific antibodies into bispecific and multispecific antibodies, allowing simultaneous binding to several different disease targets.

Janone Inc., of Las Vegas, in an update regarding its initiatives to pursue a strategic alternative process for its legacy businesses first announced in June 2020, said it has received interest from third parties with respect to the sale of its legacy recycling business and is currently reviewing those opportunities. The company is focused on advancing clinical candidate JAN-101 to treat peripheral artery disease, as well as pursuing the drug’s potential to treat vascular complications related to COVID-19.

Kiadis Pharma NV, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, said it received $9.5 million from the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute’s (ARMI) BiofabUSA program, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense, to fund its natural killer cell K-NK-ID101 program. The funding will support research on the asset’s activity and mechanism of action to treat COVID-19, a company-sponsored phase I/IIa trial to evaluate K-NK-ID101 in COVID-19 and GMP manufacturing scale-up. Additionally, Kiadis will collaborate with ARMI and BiofabUSA to establish large-scale manufacturing capacity for K-NK-ID101 in the U.S. to support potential industrialization of the therapy.

Mabion SA, of Konstantynów Łódzki, Poland, said it inked a memorandum of understanding with Vaxine Pty Ltd., of South Australia, outlining agreements to collaborate on the development, production and commercialization in the EU of Covax-19, Vaxine's phase I vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Melior Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Exton, Pa., said it was awarded a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments and Therapies Program to support its phase II study of tolimidone. The study plans to recruit 428 individuals recently diagnosed and showing early symptoms of COVID-19 but not hospitalized. Tolimidone, an insulin sensitizer and lyn tyrosine kinase stimulator, will be assessed for its effectiveness in mitigating the number of participants who develop respiratory distress and the severity of those cases.

Mylan NV, of Hertfordshire, U.K., and Pfizer Inc., of New York, said they received final approval from the European Commission (EC) for their proposed combination of Mylan with Pfizer’s Upjohn business after the EC approved buyers of Mylan’s proposed divestiture of certain products in Europe – a condition of the transaction – and Mylan inked agreements with those buyers on terms the EC accepted. Mylan and Pfizer said they also received approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the New Zealand Commerce Commission related to the business combination. In separate news, Mylan said the Technical Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office held that Yeda Research and Development Co. Ltd.’s European Patent No. 2 949 335, related to the Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) 40 mg/mL three times weekly product formulation by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., of Tel Aviv, Israel, was invalid and revoked across Europe. Mylan said the ruling will allow it to return its therapeutically equivalent version of Copaxone to the EU market to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Nanoviricides Inc., of Shelton, Conn., said it nominated a clinical drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. Identified as NV-CoV-1-R, the drug is made up of a nanoviricide found to possess broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus activity (NV-CoV-1), with remdesivir (Gilead Sciences Inc.) encapsulated inside the core of NV-CoV-1. Nanoviricides said the combined attack enabled by NV-CoV-1-R on the virus could prove to be a cure for the infection and the disease, provided that the necessary dosage level can be attained without undue adverse effects. The company is now working on performing required safety pharmacology studies and completing an IND application for NV-CoV-1-R.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., said it amended an agreement with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd., (SIIPL), of Maharashtra, allowing SIIPL also to manufacture the antigen component of NVX‑CoV2373, the COVID‑19 vaccine candidate from Novavax. The agreement enables Novavax to increase manufacturing capacity of the COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator to more than 2 billion doses annually once planned capacity is brought on-line by mid-2021. The antigen component of NVX-CoV2373 is being manufactured at Novavax CZ in Bohumil, Czech Republic, along with partnered manufacturing sites while Novavax’ Matrix-M adjuvant is being manufactured at Novavax AB in Uppsala, Sweden, and partnered manufacturing sites.

Octimet Oncology NV, of Geel, Belgium, said it licensed the greater China rights for lead compound OMO-1 and a second preclinical asset exclusively to Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Shanghai. OMO-1 is an oral, selective small-molecule MET kinase inhibitor that has demonstrated single-agent and combination activity in a range of preclinical cancer models. Allist will drive the clinical development of the compound in China, initially focusing on expanding the combination data with Allist's third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor, furmonertinib (AST-2818). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, signed a partnership with Samsung Biologics Co., of Incheon, South Korea, for the development and manufacturing of PMC-403, a next-generation therapeutic antibody candidate to treat neovascular disorders. Samsung will provide the full scope of its services, from cell line development, process development, cGMP clinical manufacturing to IND filing support. PMC-403 is an agonistic antibody that binds to the human Tie2 receptor. It’s in development for non-ocular and ocular pathological vessel-related diseases, and is expected to enter the clinic in 2022.

Pharmajet Inc., of Golden, Colo., said its Stratis Needle-free Injection System will be used to deliver a DNA vaccine against COVID-19 (GX-19), which is being developed by an international consortium led by Genexine Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea, and including the International Vaccine Institute, Binex, Gennbio, Korea Advanced Institute for Science and Technology and Pohang University of Science and Technology. The GX-19 vaccine was approved by South Korean regulators to start a phase I/IIa trial in June.

Raziel Therapeutics Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, licensed rights to RZL-012, which is being developed for submental fullness, commonly referred as a double-chin, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to Tianjin Juvestar Biotech Co. Ltd., of Tianjin, China. Juvestar was incubated and invested in by the venture capital arm of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Shanghai. Raziel is eligible for up-front and R&D milestone payments of $27 million and sales milestone payments of up to $47 million, as well as tiered royalty payments on future net sales. Juvestar will be responsible for conducting clinical studies, marketing and sales in its territory. Raziel will be responsible for manufacturing RZL-012.

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA, of Geneva, and Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., completed their partnership agreement for the commercialization of RLF-100 (aviptadil) worldwide. The two organizations have agreed to share all profits from sales of RLF-100 for all indications related to COVID-19 and potentially other respiratory indications on a global basis. They have agreed that Neurorx will lead commercialization in the U.S., Canada and Israel, while Relief will lead commercialization in Europe and the rest of the world. Profits from sales will be allocated to Relief and Neurorx on a 50-50 basis in the U.S., Canada and Israel, 85/15 (in favor of Relief) in Europe, and 80/20 (in favor of Relief) in all other territories.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto, said its expanded access protocol (EAP) for compassionate use of bucillamine to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. received IRB approval. Revive expects to begin enrolling patients in September 2020 in the compassionate use program, a multicenter, open-label study in hospitalized individuals with severe coronavirus infection that is designed to complement the company’s U.S. phase III COVID-19 study. The EAP for compassionate use provides physicians with access to bucillamine, a xanthine oxidase inhibitor, under Revive’s existing IND application for COVID-19.

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., of Incheon, South Korea, and Panolos Bioscience Inc., of South Korea, signed a services agreement for Samsung to provide cell line development, process development and nonclinical and clinical material manufacturing of Panolos' PB-101, an Fc-fusion protein intended to treat solid tumors.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, is acquiring the outstanding shares of Eyevance Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., of Fort Worth, Texas, from Eyevance Holdings LLC for $225 million. Santen gains access to Eyevance's topical ophthalmic products targeting the ocular surface and anterior segment, although Visovanq (vancomycin ophthalmic ointment) and Nexagon (ophthalmic gel for persistent corneal epithelial defects) were carved out of the deal.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, said it expanded its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new 24,000-square-foot R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility at its R&D headquarters in Boston. In other news, Takeda will evaluate Boston-based Elektrofi Inc.’s microparticle-based formulation technology using a nondisclosed plasma protein to engineer high-concentration, low-viscosity samples. Initially, Takeda will evaluate the storage stability and particle properties of protein microparticles produced and will evaluate stability and formulations with high protein concentrations of the target protein. Financial terms of the agreement and milestones were not disclosed.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of London, said it agreed to a collaborative study assessing nasally administered foralumab, alone or in combination with orally administered dexamethasone, in individuals in Brazil with COVID-19. The study, in partnership with scientists at Harvard Medical School and at Brazil’s Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Santos Hospital, is expected to start around the end of September, with data potentially available before the end of 2020.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of New York, said the first patient was enrolled in the observational COV-LOGIC study (TNX-C001), a study of humoral (antibody) and cellular (T cell) immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in volunteers who have recovered or remain asymptomatic after exposure to COVID-19. The research is part of an ongoing and broader collaboration between Tonix and Southern Research to develop and conduct animal testing of Tonix’s TNX-1800, which is a live replicating, attenuated virus vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19.

Transcenta Biomedical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, said it scaled up its continuous perfusion process to 200 liters and completed GMP production of a bispecific antibody for a phase I study. The company has disclosed four bispecific assets, including TST-001, a claudin 18 inhibitor in a phase I study in the U.S. and China in metastatic solid tumors.

Ufovax LLC, of Wilmington, Del., said it advanced its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate to a phase I trial. In a study on rational vaccine design and evaluating vaccine response in mice, the vaccine’s inventor and a Ufovax co-founder proposed a new spike antigen design and displayed it on several SApNPs as COVID-19 vaccine candidates. That spike is missing the highly flexible heptad repeat 2 stalk considered a cause of spike metastability, the company said. That metastability is the mechanism responsible for masking the COVID-19 spike from immune recognition and allowing very efficient human infection, the company added.

Wigen Biomedicine Technology Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, will transfer its 50% interest in four of its self-developed drug projects, WJ1024/WJ1075, WJ-05129, APL-1898 and WJ-13404, to Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai. Junshi will be granted worldwide exclusive rights for production and commercialization. Junshi and Wigen will facilitate preclinical research, and Junshi is responsible for clinical trial applications. Junshi will pay Wigen an up-front ¥36 million (US$5.32 million). Wigen is also eligible to receive milestone payments up to ¥436 million (US$64.45 million) in aggregate, based on the R&D and commercialization progress, and 50% of net profits.

Xbiotech Inc., of Austin, Texas, is developing a new candidate therapy it calls Fluvid for treating illness caused by combined infections with influenza and COVID-19. It will combine Xbiotech’s influenza True Human antibodies together with its recently discovered COVID-19 antibodies into a single treatment. Fluvid could be used to provide immunity to infection or to treat infections once they have occurred.

Yufan Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., of Xi'an, China, said it agreed to a three-year partnership with Abound Bio Inc., of Pittsburgh, Pa., covering the incorporation of antibodies to cancer targets into an enhanced HPK1-inhibited CAR T-cell platform. The agreement covers 10 cancer targets, with shared inventorship and development rights. Financial terms were not disclosed.