Caption Health Inc., of Brisbane, Calif., added Karin Ajmani to the board of directors.

Inivata Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., named Peter Collins the chief business officer, effective Sept. 22.

Labconnect Corp., of Johnson City, Tenn., said Sam Osman has joined the board of directors.

Microvention Inc., of Aliso Viejo, Calif., named Carsten Schroeder president and CEO, taking over for Kazuaki Kitabatake, who had served in both capacities on an acting basis since August 2019. Schroeder will take the president/CEO role in November while Kitabatake will stay on as board chairman.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc., of Houston, said Larry McAfee will retire from the roles of executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 9. Carey Hendrickson will take over as the CFO on that date, while McAfee will stay on through Dec. 9 to assist in the transition. McAfee will retire from the board of directors as well on that date.