FDA unveils Digital Health Center of Excellence

The U.S. FDA announced the opening of its Digital Health Center of Excellence (DHCE), which will focus largely on “innovative regulatory approaches” for regulation of digital health products. Other objectives of the center will be to share knowledge so as to foster best practices, and connect with other organizations to accelerate digital health advancements. The center consists of a pool of digital health resources across the FDA, and the three-phase program for the center will start with raising awareness and engaging with stakeholders throughout fall 2020. The second phase, which will run through the winter of 2020-2021, will be directed toward building partnerships, including the assembly of digital health advisory committees, while the succeeding third phase will include a build-up of sustainable capacity. The agency will hold two listening sessions, scheduled for Oct. 19 and Nov. 12, 2020. Morgan Reed, executive director of the Connected Health Initiative, said in a Sept. 22 statement that the news is “an exciting development for the future of digital health care.” Reed lauded the choice of the FDA’s Bakul Patel as the inaugural director of the center, adding that the association “look[s] forward to the opportunity to work with DHCE to continue to advance the use of digital health therapies.”

FDA formalizes outside experts program

The FDA said that the informal network of experts program is now a formal program that will be known as the Network of Experts Program (NEP), a vetted network of partner organizations and member scientists who are available to assist the FDA staff with technical expertise. The program at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health commenced in 2012 with three partner organizations, and grew organically from there, and the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research joined the program in 2017. The program now boasts more than 100 professional organizations and includes a network of digital health experts. Member organizations must be 501(c)(3) non-profits and includes many medical societies and other organizations, such as the American Chemical Society and the Association of Public Health Laboratories.

House passes two bills, including device destruction legislation

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed two bills of interest to makers of drugs and medical devices, including H.R. 5663, the Safeguarding Therapeutics Act of 2020. Another bill passed unanimously by the House was H.R. 4866, the National Centers of Excellence in Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Act of 2020. Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) said in a Sept. 22 statement that H.R. 5663, co-sponsored by Rep. Elliot Engel (D-N.Y.), would give the FDA authority to destroy counterfeit medical devices, including syringes prefilled with therapeutic drugs and vaccines. Guthrie said the bill is necessary because of the pandemic, adding that H.R. 4866 would reduce U.S. dependency on other nations for the pharmaceutical supply chain. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) co-sponsored H.R. 4866.

Association touts savings for ASCs

The Ambulatory Surgical Center Association said in a Sept. 22 statement that a recent study demonstrated that ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) generated nearly $29 billion in savings for the Medicare program between 2011 and 2018, thanks to the differences in rates paid ASCs and hospital outpatient departments for a given procedure. More than 5,800 ASCs are typically paid roughly one half the rate of hospital outpatient departments for a variety of procedures, such as total knee arthroplasty (TKA). The underlying study projected that savings for the Medicare program could reach more than $73 billion between 2019 and 2028, and may reach nearly $3 billion from TKA alone.

DOJ says neurosurgery practice to pay more than $1M in FCA case

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the principals of Neurosurgical Care LLC, of Royersford, Pa., have agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle allegations that the practice improperly billed federal health programs for implant of neurostimulator devices. Among the devices listed is the P-Stim device by Dyansys Inc., of San Mateo, Calif., and the defendants in the case are alleged to have billed Tricare and Medicare for surgical implants of the devices despite that the procedures are done on an outpatient basis. One of the defendants in the case, surgeon Sagi Kuznits, is suing another entity for promoting the scheme.