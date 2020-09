4D Pharma plc, of Leeds, U.K., appointed Katrin Rupalla to its board.

Celmatix Inc., of New York, appointed Linda C. Giudice, Amber Cooper, Steve England, Mark Wolters, Kevin Lynch and Cory Ondrejka to its advisory board.

Escient Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, appointed Veena Viswanath vice president of translational biology and drug discovery.

Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark, appointed Becki Morison executive vice president, global therapeutic and value strategy, effective Oct. 1.