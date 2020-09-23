Adicet Bio Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., said it decided not to proceed with its proposed public offering of 4.5 million shares because of current market conditions.

Athira Pharma Inc., of Seattle, said it closed its IPO of 12 million shares priced at $17 each for gross proceeds of $204 million. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million shares. The shares are now trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ATHA.

Lifearc, an independent medical research charity, said that, together with the U.K. government’s Future Fund, it made a co-investment in London-based Avvinity Therapeutics Ltd. The £1.5 million (US$1.9 million) of seed funding that Lifearc provided was equally matched by the Future Fund. The investment will help the company progress studies to validate potentially first-in-class novel therapeutics as drug candidates for the treatment of solid tumors including gastric cancer. Specifically, it will focus on the development of immunotherapeutic alphamers, which harness a strong immune response to target the performance of antibodies, or any other targeting moiety, so that multiple arms of the immune system are engaged specifically against cancer cells overexpressing the cell-surface targets of the antibodies. The company’s most advanced project targets EGFR, which is overexpressed in a significant number of solid tumors, including gastric tumors, head and neck, colon and lung cancers.

Biovie Inc., of Santa Monica, Calif., said it closed its underwritten public offering of class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option, resulting in gross proceeds of $18 million. The class A common stock has been approved for listing on Nasdaq under the symbol BIVI.

Compass Pathways plc, of Altrincham, U.K., said it closed its IPO of 8.625 million American depositary shares (ADSs) representing 8.625 million ordinary shares, at $17 per ADS, which includes 1.125 million additional ADSs issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ADSs. The total gross proceeds were $146.6 million.

Immetas Therapeutics Inc., of East Hanover, N.J., said it raised $11 million from a series A financing to advance research on inflammation pathways in aging and the development of immune modulating treatments for cancer and inflammatory disease. Morningside Ventures was the sole investor in the financing round. The company’s lead program is aimed at designing a series of bispecific antibodies to regulate inflammation in the tumor microenvironment and overcome resistance to conventional immune checkpoint therapies.

Immvira Group Co., of Shenzhen, China, said it signed a $10 million series B-plus financing, backed exclusively by Shanghai Healthcare Capital, managed by SIIC Capital, where Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., of Shanghai, is one of the cornerstone LPs. Immvira and Shanghai Pharma inked a clinical collaboration and license agreement in August for Immvira’s MVR-T3011 intratumoral oncolytic virus program in solid tumors.

Longitude Capital, a health care venture capital firm, said it closed Longitude Venture Partners IV LP, with $585 million in capital commitments, the largest fund that Longitude Capital has raised to date. Like earlier funds, it will invest in biotechnology, medical technology and health solutions companies that seek to transform the health care industry at all stages of a company’s development through a variety of approaches that include traditional venture capital investing and special situations such as spin-outs, equity-linked transactions, and private investments in public equities.

Metabolon Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., said it closed on $72 million in combined debt and equity financing. The company uses its metabolite database to decipher chemical signals from genetic and non-genetic factors to reveal biological pathways. The round included Perceptive Advisors as a new participant. EW Healthcare Partners and other existing investors also participated.

Newly formed venture capital firm Pureos Bioventures, of Guernsey, U.K., and Zurich, said it closed its first fund, BB Pureos Bioventures LP, with $170 million in committed capital. Pureos said it will invest in private drug development companies with an emphasis on novel biological drugs and emerging modalities such as nucleic acid, cell and gene therapies. The fund’s portfolio companies focus on oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, rare diseases and neuroscience.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, said it completed a capital raise of AU$27.95 million (US$19.82 million) that included AU$21.5 million fully paid ordinary shares being issued at AU$1.30 per share. The company said the proceeds will be used to advance its synthetic anti-infective pipeline to address antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens. Additional support by the Australian government will allow the company to complete its SARS-CoV-2 preclinical program and its Helicobacter pylori preclinical program.

Rediscovery Life Sciences LLC, of Raleigh, N.C., said it completed its most recent financing, a series B, to fund a phase II trial of suramin in diuretic-resistant acute kidney injury set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. Suramin is currently approved outside of the U.S. as a tropical disease treatment. Preclinical animal studies show it improved outcomes by blocking inflammation, blocking cell death and stimulating reparative processes, the company said.

Rockwell Medical Inc., of Wixom, Mich., said it entered securities purchase agreements with several health care-focused and institutional investors to purchase about 23.2 million of its shares of common stock and short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 23.2 million shares of common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $1.51. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.80 per share. Gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $35 million. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to advance development of ferric pyrophosphate citrate, currently indicated for the maintenance of hemoglobin in dialysis, in new indications, including for treatment of anemia in the home infusion setting, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about Sept. 25.

Saniona AB, of Copenhagen, disclosed the outcome of warrants of series TO 2, issued in connection with the company’s rights issue and directed issue in the first quarter. In total, about 1.3 million warrants were exercised, corresponding to a subscription rate of about 90%. Saniona, a rare disease company focusing on indications such as hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, will receive proceeds of about SEK33.2 million (US$3.6 million).

Sernova Corp., of London, Ontario, said it closed its nonbrokered private placement and received oversubscriptions of $700,000, increasing the placement’s total to $3.7 million. A total of about 12.2 million units were issued at 30 cents per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at 35 cents per share for 24 months. Net proceeds will be used to accelerate development of the company's recently acquired cellular local immune protection technology, further its immune-protected diabetes stem cell-derived program and support the its U.S. phase I/II diabetes trial, Sernova said.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle, said it closed an $85 million series C financing round. The company said it will use the proceeds to support clinical development of SBT-6050, a TLR8 agonist conjugated to a HER2-directed antibody that is currently in a phase I study to treat HER2-expressing solid tumors and also to advance its pipeline. Silverback closed a $78.5 million series B round in March.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass., priced its public offering of about 8.3 million shares at $12 each, for gross proceeds of about $100 million. Wave granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to about 1.2 million more shares. The deal is expected to close Sept. 25. Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Mizuho Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. Truist Securities and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are serving as co-managers. Shares of Wave Life (NASDAQ:WVE) closed Sept. 23 at $10.02, down $5.82.

Zogenix Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., said it intends to offer $200 million in convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The firm also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $30 million principal amount of notes. Zogenix intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund development and commercialization of Fintepla in Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and other potential indications, to fund the development of MT-1621 in TK2 deficiency and other general corporate purposes.