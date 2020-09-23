Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla., reported data from a multiyear early access program for Ampligen in patients with locally advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer after systemic chemotherapy, showing median survival about twofold, or 200%, higher in the Ampligen arm vs. historical controls. Based on those data, Aim said it will work to seek FDA fast track and possibly breakthrough therapy designation and to obtain IND authorizations for a follow-up phase II/III trial.

Ardigen SA, of Krakow, Poland, signed a grant agreement with the National Center for Research and Development for the funding of a novel technology that it said will revolutionize the development of T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies in immune-oncology. The company will deploy artificial intelligence for the design of TCRs that cannot be reached by the laboratory methods currently in use. The total value of the project is $5.4 million, and includes building a database of TCRs with matching targets, as well as producing and experimentally validating newly designed TCRs.

Celmatix Inc., of New York, said the second milestone has been achieved in its five-year, multitarget alliance with Evotec AG, of Hamburg, Germany. The milestone was triggered by Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany, and Evotec advancing a second drug program centered around a Celmatix-identified target from Evotec. The polycystic ovary syndrome collaboration between Evotec and Bayer, disclosed in January, leverages the larger Celmatix-Evotec alliance, aimed at developing preclinical programs for highly prevalent yet underserved conditions affecting women’s health.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., will receive a $5 million milestone payment from marketing partner Symbio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Tokyo, which received regulatory approval for Treakisym (bendamustine) ready-to-dilute 250-ml liquid formulation from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

Esperovax Inc., of Plymouth, Mich., was awarded $607,000 in funding from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to conduct further studies into the feasibility of oral vaccine production and delivery. Esperovax has developed a method for bioengineering probiotic yeast to deliver continuous and high concentrations of vaccine antigen in the gut. These antigens are delivered as enveloped, virus-like particles directly into the lymphoid tissue of the intestinal mucosa, the innermost layer of the gastrointestinal tract, which may induce strong immune protection against flu and other infections.

Freeline Therapeutics plc, of London, disclosed a supply agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.. The agreement secures dedicated production capacity and resources for Freeline from 2021 to 2027. It will provide capacity for the planned phase IIb/III pivotal trial and potential commercialization of Freeline’s hemophilia B program, FLT-180a, using the company’s manufacturing platform and processes.

Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, started binding arbitration with Janssen Biotech Inc., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson, related to the license of Darzalex (daratumumab). The arbitration will determine whether Genmab is required to share in Janssen's royalty payment to San Diego-based Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. for its enzyme technology, which is used in the subcutaneous version of the drug, Darzalex Faspro. The arbitration will also address whether Janssen has to pay royalties until Genmab's patents expire or until Janssen's patents expire.

Hovione LLC, of Lisbon, Portugal, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, are partnering to expand the production of Ligand's Captisol, a chemically modified cyclodextrin that improves the solubility and stability of drugs, including Veklury (remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc.). Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., are collaborating to expand the manufacturing capacity of lenzilumab, an anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor monoclonal antibody being tested as a treatment for COVID-19. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Insysbio LLC, of Moscow, and Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, are collaborating on the development of Genmab's GEN-1042, a bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and 4-1BB. Insys will help develop a quantitative system pharmacology model of the relationships between dose, schedule and tumor response to the drug.

Javelin Biotech Inc., of Woburn, Mass., said it signed a three-year collaboration with Pfizer Inc., of New York, to design and build a platform to evaluate ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion) properties of small molecules. The ADME platform will integrate a microphysiological system, commonly referred to as “organ-on-a-chip,” with interactive computational software to help inform human pharmacokinetic (PK) predictions. If successful, Javelin plans to commercialize the platform for broad industry adoption. It would potentially be the first “organ-on-a-chip” system on the market specifically designed for human PK predictions, the company said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Macrogenics Inc., of Rockville, Md., published preclinical data on MGC-018 in Molecular Cancer Therapeutics. MGC-018, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting B7-H3, killed a range of B7-H3-expressing solid tumor cell types in vitro. The drug also mediated bystander in vitro killing of B7-H3-negative tumor cells in the presence of B7-H3-positive tumor cells.

Medicinova Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., reported that its intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine prototype for COVID-19 induced systemic serum IgG and mucosal IgA neutralizing antibodies against the S1 antigen of SARS-CoV-2 in mice.

Minoryx Therapeutics SA, of Barcelona, Spain, licensed its PPAR-gamma agonist, leriglitazone, to Sperogenix Therapeutics Ltd., of Hong Kong. Sperogenix will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize leriglitazone in mainland China, Hong Kong special administrative region (SAR) and Macau SAR for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Minoryx is eligible for an initial up-front payment and regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $78 million, as well as double-digit royalties on annual net sales.

Mymetics Corp., of Epalinges, Switzerland, produced virosome formulations which incorporate the SARS-CoV-2 recombinant protein. The virosomes will be tested by Baylor College of Medicine with preclinical data expected in three months.

Nascent Biotech Inc., of San Diego, was awarded a phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant by the National Science Foundation to fund its collaboration with Manhattan Biosolutions LLC, of New York, to develop a COVID-19 vaccine based on the tuberculosis vaccine.

Neurelis Inc., of San Diego, plans to test its seizure medication, Valtoco (diazepam nasal spray), in children ages 2 to 5 with epilepsy.

Oncimmune Holdings plc, of Nottingham, U.K., is collaborating with Genentech Inc., a unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, to characterize the autoantibody profiles of patients in clinical trials for rheumatological diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, using Oncimmune's Navigaid panel. The collaboration will start with an initial project, and Genentech has an option to expand to additional samples.

Pascal Biosciences Inc., of Seattle, confirmed an earlier report that certain cannabinoids block replication of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The best cannabinoid tested had potency similar to Veklury (remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc.) in two different assays.

Precision Virologics Inc., of St. Louis, and Bharat Biotech International Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, jointly acquired the rights to an intranasal chimp-adenovirus vaccine for COVID-19 from Washington University School of Medicine. Precision Virologics has option rights for the U.S., Europe and Japan, while Bharat has obtained a license for all other markets. The U.S. NIH is currently testing the vaccine in a nonhuman primate study. Phase I studies will be run at Saint Louis University's vaccine and treatment evaluation unit.

Puretech Health plc, of Boston, plans to list American depository shares on Nasdaq. The company doesn't plan on raising any capital during the listing, which will happen after the SEC and Nasdaq review Puretech's request. The company will retain its listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc., of New York, signed a sponsored research agreement with Duke University to use the MPTP-induced Parkinson's disease mouse model to test Seelos' SLS-004, a lentiviral vector harboring dCas9-DNA methyltransferase 3A.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, established a subsidiary, Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Taiwan Co. Ltd., in Taipei, Taiwan, which will sell Sumitomo's products in Taiwan.

Trippbio Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla., is crowdfunding to support the development of TD-213, a repurposed drug with preclinical evidence that it can prevent the host cell from assembling SARS-CoV-2 as well as dampen hyperinflammation and severe respiratory symptoms.

Tumorgenesis, a unit of Eagan, Minn.-based Predictive Oncology Inc., licensed 71 additional ovarian cancer cell lines from London-based Ximbio. The company now has access to 96 ovarian cancer, patient-derived cell lines from Ximbio.

Vivet Therapeutics SAS, of Paris, and New York-based Pfizer Inc., signed a manufacturing agreement for Pfizer to manufacture VTX-801, Vivet’s gene therapy to be used in its phase I/II study for patients with Wilson disease. Pfizer owns a minority equity stake in Vivet and has an exclusive option to acquire all outstanding shares.