HONG KONG – Seoul, South Korea-based Vuno Inc. reported that it plans to list on South Korea’s Kosdaq bourse either by the end of 2020 or early next year, CTO and cofounder Kyu-hwan Jung told the 2020 Bioplus Interphex Korea Conference.

After receiving A ratings in the recent technology evaluations by assessment institutions NICE D&B and Korea Enterprise Data, Vuno submitted a preliminary examination application to the bourse on July 28 that is currently underway, the company said.

Once listed, the company will focus on launching the five applications that were awarded the European Union’s class IIa CE mark in June. These are Vuno Med Boneage; Vuno Med LungCT AI; Vuno Med Fundus AI, Vuno Med Chest X-ray and Vuno Med Deepbrain.

On the financial side, Vuno secured a ₩3 billion (US$2.5 million) investment from Dong Wha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in July. Other recent Korean partners include Green Cross Pharma and DongKoo Bio&Pharma, with Vuno also inking an overseas partnership with Sony subsidiary M3 on June 19.

The conference also focused on the increasingly larger role played by artificial intelligence (AI) in medical devices. Jung said that currently more than 200 institutions in over 30 countries are using a COVID-19 specific version of two Vuno products, Vuno Med Chest X-ray and Vuno Med-Lungquant, to diagnose COVID-19 patients via CT images.

The company modified the two products around two weeks ahead of schedule in March, and made the software accessible globally via a cloud system. Vuno Med-Lungquant detects COVID-19 and quantifies the volume of COVID-19 related patterns such as ground glass opacity, reticulation and consolidation, via thoracic CT studies. Vuno Med Chest X-ray, normally used to diagnose thoracic diseases such as tuberculosis and pneumonia, provides “normal” or “abnormal” binary results based on four major abnormalities on chest X-rays.

However, Jung said that despite the large amount of research being done in using AI for cancer imaging, and the increasing number of medical AI solutions available in the market, “modern AI is at the end of the beginning, with a long way to go.” A lack of data poses challenges in developing new devices, particularly for rare diseases and rare cancers, and Jung said more hospitals and researchers could collaborate to bring a more numerous and diverse range of devices to the market.

With imaging forming only a part of the medical data available for a patient, Jung added that collaboration among physicians, technologists and regulatory bodies was necessary to build as complete a profile as possible. Vuno is also shifting its focus to predictive analytics, which allow patients to receive optimal treatment and in which AI could play a big role, he added.

Previously, Youngshin Kwak, senior research investigator at Lg Chem Ltd., discussed the problems of big data in the drug discovery process at the 2020 KoNECT-MOHW-MFDS International Conference earlier in the month. With the process generating a large amount of data, including measures of enzyme activity, selectivity, cell activity, in vivo pharmacology, solubility, permeability, metabolic stability and clearance, the inability to normalize and standardize the data for use by AI can pose challenges, not the least of which is cleaning up human errors contained in long-lived discovery and development efforts, Kwak said.

A second Seoul-based company, Aimedic, has almost completed clinical trials for Heartmedi, its simulation software estimating the degree of coronary artery stenosis using CT heart images, CEO Eun-bo Shim said. The multicenter, controlled, confirmatory trials are being conducted with 12 institutions, including Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and the company expects product approval soon, he added.

Heartmedi automatically extracts the 3D structure of a patient’s coronary artery and performs a coronary artery blood flow simulation. One of the results produced by the simulation, a FFR index, is used to determine the necessity of surgical procedures such as stent surgery.

The American Journal of Cardiology also published interim results from the company’s multicenter, blind phase I trial testing its completed fractional flow reserve (CT-FFR) technology in 218 vessels in 117 patients. Done in conjunction with six hospitals, including Ulsan University Hospital, the results showed an 86% accuracy rate per vessel. The results were also reviewed by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2017.

The CT-FFR Blood Flow Simulation technology estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) non-invasively using computer simulation technologies and cardiac physiological theories, suggesting an optimal therapeutic method using the patient’s FFR measured by CT data. CT-FFR has the potential to reduce stent surgeries in South Korea by 30%.

Shim said that Aimedic is working towards developing products for in silico, preventive, personalized medicine inclusive of AI as naturally evolving from in vivo medicine and in vitro medicine, which saw the advent of surgery and antibiotics, respectively.