Creavo Medical Technologies Ltd., of Coventry, U.K., named Martin Frost as board chairman.

Mercury Medical Inc., of Clearwater, Fl., said Raymond Mundy will serve as the company’s inaugural executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., of Neve Ilan, Israel, said Gilad Yron has been appointed the chief business officer.

Onsight Medical Ltd., of Tel Aviv, added Rick Heinick to the board of directors.

Pressao Medical Inc., of Irvine, Calif., named Jack Wang to the board of directors.

Spinal Elements Corp., of Carlsbad, Calif., said Rick Simmons joined the company Aug. 3 as chief marketing officer.

Strive Health LLC, of Denver, said David Thornton has joined the company as chief people officer.