Santa Monica, Calif.-based Goodrx Holdings Inc., a consumer-focused digital health care platform, reported the pricing of its initial public offering of 34,615,384 shares of its class A common stock at a price to the public of $33 per share. Of the offered shares, 23,422,727 shares are being offered by Goodrx and 11,192,657 shares are being offered by certain of Goodrx’s existing selling shareholders. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,192,307 shares of class A common stock from Goodrx at the IPO price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Sept. 23, under the ticker symbol GDRX. The offering is expected to close on Sept. 25. Goodrx will receive net proceeds of approximately $725 million. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC J.P. Morgan and Barclays are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. Bofa Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Evercore ISI are acting as additional bookrunners, and Citizens Capital Markets, KKR Capital Markets, Liontree Advisors, Raymond James, SVB Leerink, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co. LLC and Ramirez & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Elmsford, N.Y.-based Nanovibronix Inc. a device company that produces the Uroshield, Painshield and Woundshield, and Woundshield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) portable ultrasonic therapeutic devices, entered an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 1.5 million shares of common stock of the company, at a price to the public of $1 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about Sept. 25, 2020. The company also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. The gross proceeds to Nanovibronix are expected to be approximately $1.5 million. The company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including for the transition of manufacturing of Nanovibronix's products from China to the U.S. and purchase of inventory.

Omnicell Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., a provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health care systems and pharmacies, reported the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement Omnicell has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of notes from the company. The sale of the notes is expected to close on Sept. 25. Omnicell estimated that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $486.5 million (or approximately $559.6 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full).