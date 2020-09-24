Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va., appointed William Elder general counsel and corporate secretary.

Evgen Pharma plc, of Cheshire, U.K., appointed Huw Jones CEO, effective early October.

Novadiscovery SAS, of Lyon, France, appointed Jim Bosley senior vice president, modeling and simulation and Charlotte Turnier senior vice president, sales and marketing.

Novan Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., appointed John M. Gay chief financial officer and James L. Bierman to its board.

Scancell Holdings plc, of Oxford, U.K., appointed Susan Clement Davies to its board.