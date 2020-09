Avateramedical NV, of Amsterdam, named Ian Read to the company’s medical advisory board.

Babson Diagnostics Inc., of Austin, Texas, said David Stein has been appointed CEO.

Exagen Inc., of San Diego, said Wendy Johnson will join the board of directors Oct. 1.

Hanger Inc., of Austin, Texas, named Mark Jones to the board of directors, effective immediately.

Trinity Technology Group Inc., of Higginsville, Mo., appointed Bruce Anneaux the chief technology officer.