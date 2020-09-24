An independent analysis of studies of Nucleix Ltd.’s Bladder Epicheck demonstrate high diagnostic accuracy and performance in monitoring for disease recurrence in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The liquid biopsy test, which gained the CE mark in 2017, is currently marketed in Europe for bladder cancer recurrence.

The review looked at data from five prospective, blinded, single-arm cohort trials of Bladder Epicheck for the detection of NMIBC, focusing on results in patients who were being monitored for histologically proven NMIBC. Bladder Epicheck demonstrated high sensitivity and negative predictive value (NPV) in several studies and higher sensitivity and NPV than cytology in all of the studies.

The simple blood test was especially good at diagnosing patients with high-grade NMIBC and can be used to increase the time between cystoscopies, the authors concluded. The review was conducted at the University of Padua in Italy and published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

“Patients with NMIBC are at high risk for recurrence, making surveillance critical to identify recurrence, progression, or localization in different areas of the urinary tract. However, quarterly cystoscopies are invasive and painful for patients, which places a high burden on them and on health care systems,” said Aharona Shuali, vice president of medical at Nucleix. “We are pleased that this review of Bladder Epicheck demonstrates how the test’s high sensitivity and NPV in detection of high-grade disease makes it a meaningful option to safety reduce frequency of cystoscopies.”

Large market opportunity

An estimated 2 million cystoscopies are performed each year, 90% of which are negative, Shuali told BioWorld. “This creates huge potential for Bladder Epicheck, according to the experts who are piloting the Bladder Epicheck by replacing cystoscopies. The extension of time is very patient-dependent, and it could be reduced to one cystoscopy per year, instead of four.”

Bladder Epicheck analyzes subtle disease-specific changes in DNA methylation markers, enabling detection of 92% of high-risk cancers, according to the Rehovot, Israel-based company. In clinical trials, Bladder Epicheck demonstrated NPV of 99%, meaning there is 99% chance that no high-risk cancer is present with a negative result.

The review also noted DNA methylation changes in some positive cases of Bladder Epicheck that had negative cystoscopy and positive/negative cytology results. Such false-positives could suggest patients who are genetically at high risk of relapsing in the short term, warranting a more watchful follow-up. Negative results may indicate a more stable methylation pattern, representing high-risk bladder cancer patients with a low risk of disease progression, the authors said.

“We need a test with high accuracy for NMIBC, especially for high-grade NMIBC, to help avoid unnecessary cystoscopies,” said Mariangela Mancini, consultant urological surgeon at the University of Padua in Padua, Italy, and the study’s lead author. “The high performance demonstrated by the current evidence, combined with Bladder Epicheck’s noninvasive nature, could make it an invaluable tool in the future for follow-up of bladder cancer patients. Furthermore, having a safe alternative for follow-up that does not require patients to come to the hospital could be even more valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The review “gives some clear indications of [Bladder Epicheck’s] utility,” Shuali told BioWorld. The company has several other publications in the pipeline addressing the economic impact of Bladder Epicheck, as well as its use in difficult-to-manage patients with upper-tract urothelial cancers.

“We also think the core technology and markers could be applied to screening applications, which is a very large and exciting application,” she added. Leveraging Bladder Epicheck in cancer screening could grow its market tenfold, she said.

Targeting U.S. clearance in 2021

Bladder Epicheck is not currently available in the U.S., but Nucleix’s aim is to file a 510(k) submission with the U.S. FDA this year and gain clearance in 2021. The test’s main competition is Abbott’s Urovysion, which is widely used but involves fluorescence in situ hybridization technology, necessitating microscopy interpretation by an expert technician, Shuali said. “It is clear that an operator-independent molecular test could offer a huge improvement in this field.”

Exosome Diagnostics Inc., which was acquired by Bio-Techne in 2018 and remains a business within the company, is working to develop exosome-based liquid biopsy approaches for a variety of cancers that have diagnostic challenges, such as bladder, kidney, breast and glioblastoma. Last year, Bio-Techne gained FDA breakthrough device designation for the Exodx Prostate Intelliscore test that it acquired in that deal.

Nucleix also has a pipeline of diagnostic targets for its Epicheck platform. Its next product, Lung Epicheck, has demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity in training and validation sets, Shuali said. The data is slated for publication in the near future.

The company is establishing a CLIA laboratory in San Diego to advance the early lung cancer detection product.