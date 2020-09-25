Abcellera Biologics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, and IGM Biosciences Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., signed a multiyear research collaboration and license agreement to develop IgM antibodies for multiple targets. Abcellera will use its AI-powered antibody discovery technology to generate panels of antibodies. IGM will have rights to develop and commercialize the antibodies discovered during the collaboration. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Amarna Therapeutics, of Leiden, the Netherlands, is collaborating with scientists from the Progreso y Salud Foundation at Cabimer in Seville to use Amarna’s gene delivery vector to develop immunotherapies for diabetes mellitus type 1 and multiple sclerosis. Amarna will fund €600,000 (US$700,000) in animal proof-of-principle studies over the next two years.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals, of Chengdu, China, published preclinical data on its protein-based COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccine on the bioRxiv preprint server. The vaccine plus two different adjuvants, either AS03 from London-based Glaxosmithkline plc or alum plus CpG-1018, from Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif., produced high levels of neutralizing antibodies and Th1-biased cellular immune responses in animal models. In nonhuman primates, the vaccine protected the animals during a SARS-CoV-2 challenge. Clover is testing its vaccine separately with both adjuvant systems in a phase I study.

Endo International plc, of Dublin, will provide fill-finish manufacturing services to Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., for the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Endo's subsidiary, Par Sterile Products LLC, has already started producing the NVX-CoV2373 final product for Novavax's phase III study. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., reported preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting the development of FTX-6058 to treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin, demonstrated target engagement and good tolerability in multiple preclinical rodent models with once-a-day oral dosing. Data were presented at the 14th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research & Educational Symposium and 43rd National Sickle Cell Disease Scientific Meeting.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc., of Grand Rapids, Mich., will manufacture New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, and Litevax BV, of Oss, the Netherlands, have started preclinical studies of their vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine consists of a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variant designed by Immunoprecise combined with Litevax's synthetic carbohydrate derivative, which acts as an adjuvant. The companies expect results from the studies in November 2020.

Janone Inc., of Las Vegas, said it started production of JAN-101, a sustained-release form of sodium nitrite, under cGMP for the anticipated phase IIb trials in peripheral artery disease and as a potential treatment for COVID-19 vascular complications. The phase IIb is expected to begin in early 2021.

Lambdavision Inc., of Farmington, Conn., plans to explore the production of its artificial retina on the International Space Station (ISS). The material is scheduled to be launched to the ISS on Sept. 30.

Molecular Partners AG, of Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, presented preclinical findings at the 11th Annual World Bispecific Summit that support the mechanism of MP-0317, a trispecific DARPin product candidate that includes binding domains for fibroblast activation protein (FAP), CD40 and human serum albumin. Data showed that a mouse surrogate MP-0317 molecule induced FAP-dependent activation of B cells, dendritic cells and macrophages. FAP is expressed on activated cancer-associated fibroblasts and is overexpressed in the stroma of many solid tumors. Since MP-0317 only activates those immune cells in the presence of FAP, it may avoid the dose-limiting side effects historically associated with systemic administration of CD40 antibodies, the company said. In a FAP-positive colorectal cancer model, MP-0317 induced complete tumor responses and demonstrated induction of an antitumor immunological memory, protecting the mice against subsequent tumor challenges without the need for additional treatment.

Rockwell Medical Inc., of Wixom, Mich., plans to test its ferric pyrophosphate citrate product in the home infusion and acute heart failure settings. The company will discuss the pathway for clinical development for the two settings in meetings with the FDA in 2021.

Valo Health LLC, of Boston, was launched by Flagship Pioneering. The company has received nearly $100 million in financing from Flagship and other investors since being founded by Flagship in 2019. Valo is using machine learning and cloud computing to speed drug development.