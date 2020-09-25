To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

WO2020185788-A1: “Wearable device.”

Assignee: Amazon Technologies Inc

Inventors: Garcia, Benjamin, Douglas; Johnson, Kelly, Erin; Mantrawadi, Manish, Avinash; Quay, Simon; Sathaye, Maya, Shirish

IPC Codes: A45F 5/00; A61B 5/024; A45F 5/02; A61B 5/00

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020 (also published as US20200289001-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019352195, 13-Mar-2019

Wearable device comprising a housing and replaceable band. The device’s housing may incorporate sensors such as a glucose sensor that may comprise a near infrared spectroscope to determine concentration of glucose in tissues, or a glucose sensor that comprises a chemical detector to measure the presence of glucose or glucose metabolites on the surface of the user's skin. The wearable device may include a microphone, allowing the user to provide speech input to an application running on their smartphone. Other sensors such as temperature sensors, blood pressure sensors, accelerometers and optical heart rate monitors may be used to acquire data about the user, such as their activity level and physical condition and potentially be used to provide an output that informs and helps the users to increase their activity levels to reach a desired goal.

Various sizes and types of band may be used, allowing for the housing to be worn on eg an arm, leg, abdomen or neck. The inventors believe it to be advantageous to be able to affix different bands to a given housing for aesthetic or functional reasons (eg a waterproof band if the user expects to be a wet environment or a band made from a specific material selected by a user to avoid contact dermatitis). Also, should the band become worn and require replacement then this can be done without having to replace the housing at its associated electronics and sensors at the same time.

Represents a new patenting interest for both the inventors and Amazon, who at the end of August 2020 launched its first fitness tracker in the US, the Amazon Halo Band that takes the form of small, wrist-worn device that can capture measures of health, including activity, skin temperature and sleep states. It also has an accelerometer, a heart rate monitor, two microphones and is water resistant. Whilst not seen to be discussed within this patent application, the Halo Band’s microphones, working in sync with an accompanying smartphone app, are reportedly able to discern the wearer’s emotional state from the sound of his or her voice.

Another much vaunted feature of the Amazon Halo is its ability to determine a user’s body fat percentage (BFP) as an overall measure of health; with a user taking selfie images from the front, back and each side, from which the app creates a 3D image of the body with a BFP score. It also tells users where their BFP stands in relation to people of the same sex and age, and has a slider function that illustrates how the body could change from losing or gaining body fat.

US20200289817-A1: “Electrically anesthetizing a peripheral nerve with on-demand electrical nerve block for chronic pain management.”

Assignee: Case Western Reserve University

Inventors: Bhadra, Niloy; Kilgore, Kevin L; Vrabec, Tina L; Wainright, Jesse S

IPC Codes: A61N 1/20; A61N 1/05

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019818857, 15-Mar-2019

Method and system for electrically anesthetizing a peripheral nerve with on-demand electrical nerve block (OD-ENB) for chronic pain management (and/or the treatment of other disorders). OD-ENB is described as a patient-specific intervention that can be adjusted over time to provide sustained relief for a long period of time and is customizable for the individual patient, giving patients control of their pain management without opioids.

The method can include wirelessly powering a small capsule implanted within a patient's body with a power signal from an external power source (which can power a plurality of capsules, in some embodiments). The capsule can include a blocking electrode contact configured to deliver a direct current (DC) through a portion of the conductive membrane, wherein the DC is configured to block conduction in the neural tissue to provide OD-ENB.

Within the invention’s disclosure it states how the electrode that delivers DC nerve conduction block to neural tissue may be like those previously described by the team in WO2019133784.

As well as being faculty at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio the team are also researchers at the Cleveland FES (Functional Electrical Stimulation) Center (a consortium of five nationally recognized institutions: Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, MetroHealth Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals of Cleveland, and the Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute) and have been developing electrical nerve block technologies since 2000. Their Altius™ High Frequency Electrical Nerve Block is in commercial use for the treatment of chronic post-amputation pain by Cleveland, Ohio-based Neuros Medical Inc (for whom Drs Kilgore and Bhadra serve as Technical Advisors). Said system includes a cuff electrode that is placed around a nerve; it is attached to a pacemaker-sized generator that is implanted subcutaneously in the abdomen and powered by a rechargeable lithium battery. The system is controlled by the patient with a hand-held device, and it also includes a hand-held clinician programming wand as well as an external charger.

WO2020186008-A1: “Non-contact multispectral imaging for blood oxygenation level and perfusion measurement.”

Assignee: East Carolina University

Inventors: Chen, Cheng; Hu, Xin Hua

IPC Codes: A61B 5/1455; A61B 5/026; G06T 7/00; A61B 5/0295; A61B 5/00

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020 (also published as US20200294228-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019817685, 13-Mar-2019

Non-contact multispectral imaging for blood oxygenation level and perfusion measurement. Follows WO2019236847 in which one of the team, Chen, described methods for determining peripheral oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) and hemoglobin concentration using multi-spectral laser imaging.

Dr Xin-Hua Hu and Dr Cheng Chen are the inventors of what has been called Multispectral Physiologic Visualization (MSPV) and Greenville, North Carolina-based RFPi was founded in 2014 in order to commercialize the technology. In October 2019, the East Carolina University spinoff was awarded a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant from the National Institutes of Health of $1.49 million for continued development of technology that will be used to evaluate patients with peripheral arterial disease. MSPV - trademarked as iCertainty™ - is described as the first commercially available device that generates images of blood flow distribution in vessels and tissues during surgical procedures in real time without the use of injections, dyes, radiation or direct patient contact, and without interruption of the surgical procedure.

In January 2019, RFPi received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA to begin marketing its iCertainty™ blood flow and perfusion imaging medical device for use by surgeons in open surgery.

WO2020181336-A1: “Hybrid medical imaging probe, apparatus and process.”

Assignee: EMVision Medical Devices Ltd

Inventors: Abbosh, Amin; Rezaeieh, Sasan Ahdi; Zamani, Ali

IPC Codes: A61B 8/08; A61B 5/05

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: AU2019900842, 14-Mar-2019

The inventors have identified that the accuracy, speed and reliability of medical electromagnetic imaging can be significantly improved by using a non-microwave first imaging technology to accurately determine the respective locations of one or more targeted tissues or internal organs of a subject (preferably, but not necessarily, in real time), and then using those locations as a prior information to model microwave propagation to and from the internal organs/tissues and scattering by the internal organs/tissues in order to measure the complex permittivity of those organs/tissues. Permittivity of an internal organ such as the liver is a measure of its health and can be used to diagnose certain conditions such as fatty liver disease.

For prior patenting in which two of the team, Abbosh and Zamani, described medical imaging using signal processing and electromagnetic computational techniques to detect the presence and location of abnormalities inside tissues and to classify such abnormalities, see WO2020047599.

As evidenced from its patenting, Brisbane, Australia-based EMVision is developing portable electromagnetic microwave imaging solutions, with its lead product being a point-of-care, non-invasive, non-ionizing, safe, rapid brain scanner for stroke and brain injury diagnosis and monitoring. In January 2020, it was announced that a prototype of its stroke detection instrument had begun clinical trials. The current patent application suggests the company is exploring possible applications for the same device outside of the diagnosis and monitoring of stroke and brain injury.

Professor Abbosh is the leader of The University of Queensland’s 42-strong Electromagnetic Innovations (ƐMAGIN) team, whose research includes using electromagnetic techniques for medical imaging, microwave engineering and telecommunications. EMVision has acquired intellectual property from The University of Queensland to support its development and commercialization of electromagnetic microwave imaging solutions.

WO2020185874-A1: “Cell encapsulation devices and methods of using same.”

Assignee: Encellin Inc

Inventors: Nyitray, Crystal; Wei, Grace

IPC Codes: A61L 27/56; A61K 35/39; A61K 38/28; A61M 5/00

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019816675, 11-Mar-2019

Devices for encapsulating biological cells producing therapeutics suitable to be implanted for treating diseases. There is a focus both within the invention’s claims and examples on the devices being used for the encapsulation of insulin producing islet cells for treating diabetes. The devices may comprise nanoporous and microporous layers made from a biocompatible polycaprolactone polymer. Their design is shown to not provoke a foreign body response, as evidenced by fibrosis, upon implantation, that thereby promotes the viability and functionality of the transplanted cells.

The inventor Dr Crystal Nyitray is co-founder and CEO of San Francisco, California-based Encellin, a company she established in order to commercialize the work of her doctorate at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) that saw her develop novel type 1 diabetes cell-encapsulation devices to overcome immune challenges of current islet therapy, and the engineering of functional insulin-producing pancreatic islet cells in a laboratory setting.

Whilst this application is seemingly the first to have been published in Encellin’s name, for prior patenting in which Nyitray would appear to have first described the company’s thin film devices that encapsulate cells for transplantation, see WO2016154333 (assigned to UCSF).

WO2020186135-A1: “Biomolecular sensors with desalting module and related methods.”

Assignee: FemtoDx

Inventors: Mohanty, Pritiraj

IPC Codes: G01N 27/414; G01N 27/447; B01L 3/00

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019817821, 13-Mar-2019

The inventors discuss how unwanted ions can increase the noise when detecting or sensing a signal from an analyte (such as a protein, hormone or antigen) within the sample, and that electrophoretic or piston-assisted desalting from a sample solution as it flows through a microfluidic channel may remove these unwanted ions (eg salts) in order to decrease the noise of the sample and provide a clearer signal when the analyte is sensed by a sensor.

Comes just over one month after the publication of WO2020163099, in which the same inventor described methods and apparatus for semiconductor nanowire-based sensor measurement techniques. Dr Raj Mohanty is founder of Beverly Hills, California-based FemtoDx, and a tenured Professor of Physics, and Materials Science, and faculty at Boston University, and at the Cancer Center in Boston Medical Center.

In April 2020, FemtoDx announced development was underway for at-home Covid-19 tests that would provide results in under five minutes. The tests would be performed by patients at home, or by health care providers at other points of care, with an easy-to-use device, which is connected to the cloud and patients’ electronic medical records for immediate intervention when needed.

WO2020184909-A1: “Microneedle having structure of three or more layers, and method for manufacturing same.”

Assignee: Feroka Inc

Inventors: Jeon, Yiseul; Lee, Induk; Lim, Yeo Myung; Sung, Yeon-Wook

IPC Codes: A61M 37/00; A61K 9/00

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: KR201926946, 08-Mar-2019

3D Printed tree shaped microneedles comprising upper, middle and lower layers, wherein the middle layer contains a drug that is disclosed as being eg a peptide, protein, hormone, enzyme, antibody, toxin, cytokine, blood clotting factor or vaccine. The microneedles’ design and three or more-layer format is said to be able to enhance preservation of the drug, and facilitate their penetration into the skin.

Comes just over two months after the publication of WO2020153802, naming the same inventors and carrying the title as here.

Lee and Lim are co-founders of Seoul, Korea-based Feroka Inc (formerly LOCOOP) that is developing a 3D printing technology for biotechnological and medical applications. Feroka says that because of the unique shape of its microneedles they are more bale to precisely deliver drugs and genes than its competitors. In addition, Feroka’s microneedle patches need only to be worn for as little as five minutes to deliver their drugs, while competitors’ products may require as long as 120 minutes.

WO2020186106-A1: “Cardiac valve repair devices with annuloplasty features and associated systems and methods.”

Assignee: Half Moon Medical Inc

Inventors: Gifford III, Hanson S; Krishnamurthy, Gaurav; McLean, Matthew; Zimmerman, Neil

IPC Codes: A61F 2/24

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019817443, 12-Mar-2019

Cardiac valve repair devices (also referred to as, “annuloplasty devices”, “mitral valve repair devices” or “coaptation assist devices”) with annuloplasty features and associated systems and methods. The mitral valve repair device includes a fixation member that anchors to cardiac tissue of the left atrium that surrounds the mitral annulus and spring features that draw the native annulus inward to allow the valve leaflets (or portions thereof) to once again coapt during systole.

Follows WO2019045910, describing a method for repairing a regurgitant cardiac valve with a prosthetic mitral valve leaflet device.

Menlo Park, California-based Half Moon Medical is startup out of The Foundry, a medical device incubator in Menlo Park, California, of which the inventor Gifford III happens to be a Managing Partner, and that can be seen to have had multiple successful exits. Another member of the team, Zimmerman, can be seen to have previously worked with another medical company device incubated at The Foundry, Twelve, where he led the development of a next-generation transcatheter mitral valve. In 2015, Twelve was acquired by Medtronic Inc.

WO2020186210-A1: “Stent and stent delivery.”

Assignee: MicroVention Inc

Inventors: Dholakia, Ronak; Patterson, William, R.; Rangwala, Hussain

IPC Codes: A61F 2/82; A61F 2/966; A61F 2/95; A61F 2/90

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019817988, 13-Mar-2019

Vascular prosthesis (namely stents) having low porosity and high porosity sections, and packaging and delivery systems that allows the prosthesis to be delivered such that the positions of the low porosity and high porosity sections of the prosthesis can vary. Outwardly projecting flares at either end of the stent help to stabilize the stent in the vessel and can provide a mechanism to connect the stent to a pusher element, which helps navigate and deliver the stent. The flares can further include radiopaque marker bands or coils wrapped around portions of the flare that help visualize the ends of the stent during the stent delivery process. The stent may be configured as a flow diversion stent to divert blood flow from an aneurysm.

Within the invention’s disclosure it references family members of WO2012082440 that discloses information about stents, dual layer stents, and flow diversion stents for use in embolization of vascular aneurysms.

MicroVention, that was acquired by Tokyo, Japan-headquartered Terumo Corporation in February 2006, announced its receipt of US FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) in May 2018 for the LVIS® and LVIS® Jr stents for stent-assisted coil embolization of intracranial aneurysms. The LVIS® and LVIS® Jr stents (Low profile Visualized Intraluminal Support) feature a braided conformable, resheathable and retrievable design that provides high metal coverage and end-to-end device visualization to provide support for even the smallest neurovascular embolization coils for the treatment of wide-necked saccular intracranial aneurysms.

WO2020185549-A1: “Systems and methods for treating sleep disordered breathing.”

Assignee: Vanderbilt University

Inventors: Kent, David

IPC Codes: A61N 1/04; A61N 1/36; A61N 1/32; A61F 5/56; A61N 1/00

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019815393, 08-Mar-2019

Methods and systems for treating sleep disordered breathing (eg snoring or obstructive sleep apnea) by activating one or more infrahyoid strap muscles, such as the sternothyroid muscle in the neck area. Activation of the infrahyoid muscles can be accomplished by electrical neurostimulation of the ansa cervicalis, including one or both of the superior root and the inferior root of the ansa cervicalis, alone or in combination with stimulating the tongue’s hypoglossal nerve.

Seemingly represents the first patenting from the inventor Dr David Kent, an Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who gained some media attention in January 2018, with his offering of a new kind of treatment for sleep apnea for patients unable to succeed with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. Similar in nature to this patent application, it is called hypoglossal nerve stimulation and uses an implantable device that acts like a pacemaker for the tongue to prevent airway obstruction. Once surgically implanted, the device sends an impulse to the hypoglossal nerve during sleep, gently pulling the tongue away from the back of the throat and relieving airway obstruction. It also eliminates the need for CPAP.

WO2020185399-A2: “Systems, devices and methods for treating lung tumors.”

Assignee: Zidan Medical Inc

Inventors: Gelfand, Mark; Leung, Mark; Panescu, Dorin; Raina, Shashank; Velilla, Simplicio

IPC Codes: A61B 18/14

Publication Date: 17-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019816016, 08-Mar-2019

Methods, devices, and systems for transbronchial ablation of a lung tumor, comprising devices and systems suitable for delivering a conductive fluid (eg hypertonic saline) into the airway through the endobronchial ablation catheter to reduce tissue impedance and increase the effective radiofrequency electrode size (by creating a virtual electrode) and creating more stable and consistent electrical contact with the tissue.

Follows a pair of co-published applications, WO2019051251 and ‘1254, in which the team described a system for targeted ablative treatment of lung tumors.

The inventor, Dorin Panescu, is co-founder of Zidan Medical, that while providing an address in New York, New York, for its patenting, would appear to be based in Santa Clara, California. As per its patenting, the company is developing a novel endobronchial radiofrequency ablation system for lung cancer treatment. Zidan Medical has registered to undertake a phase I clinical trial (ACTRN12619001663145, aka the ROLEX Clinical Trial) in Australia to evaluate the system’s safety and efficacy, and while recruitment had been anticipated to have begun in December 2019, they have still to begin active recruitment.