Two well-received precision oncology IPOs closed out the week, joined by a successful ophthalmic specialty IPO and an immunotherapy debut that fell flat. P53 mutation hunter PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. charged out the gate, raising $211.8 million, while Prelude Therapeutics Inc. took in $158.2 million. Meanwhile, Graybug Vision Inc. investors put $90 million behind its retinal disease portfolio. Shares in all three companies climbed in early trading, though turned mostly flat for Graybug by day's end. Greenwich Lifesciences Inc. raised a more modest $7.2 million, but seemed to have overshot what investors were willing to pay.

PMV, of Cranbury, N.J., got the warmest welcome to Nasdaq. The company has raised at least $205 million across three financing rounds since its founding, including a $70 million crossover round closed in August. It was co-founded in mid-2013 by p53 pioneer Arnold Levine, virologist Tom Shenk and industry veteran David Mack.

On Thursday, the company upsized its IPO from a planned $125 million to $200 million, selling about 11.8 million shares (NASDAQ:PMVP) for $18 each, rather than the initially planned 7.4 million. As the breakout hit of the day, its shares ran 108.4% higher by market close on Sept. 25, coming to rest aloft at $37.51. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities were underwriters for the offering.

About $50 million in proceeds from PMV's IPO will primarily support the initiation of a phase I/II trial of the company's lead product candidate, PC-14586, slated to begin before year-end. The small-molecule asset is designed to selectively correct p53 misfolding caused by a specific p53 mutation, Y220C, while sparing wild-type p53. Another $20 million will be devoted to development of a candidate targeting the p53 R273H hotspot mutation.

Postlude pop

Prelude, of Wilmington, Del., also sought to fund efforts to make a dent in the precision cancer therapy market, where it's developing small molecules optimized to target key oncogenic drivers in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It priced 8.3 million shares of its common stock at $19 each in an offering underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities.

The proceeds are being used to support development of the company's lead candidates, the protein arginine methyltransferase 5 inhibitors PRT-543 and PRT-811, and PRT-1419, an inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein MCL1. Prelude is evaluating PRT-543 in a phase I trial with an initial focus in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies and PRT-811 in a phase I trial in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. The company estimated that net proceeds from the IPO would help support its work into the second half of 2022.

The IPO comes not long after Prelude booked a summer crossover round, a $50 million series C financing in August. Prior financings included a $60 million series B round during the spring and a $30 million series A round, which reached completion in August 2018.

Prelude's share (NASDAQ:PRLD) rose 37.9% on Sept. 25 to $26.20.

Clarifying vision?

Shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY), a Redwood City, Calif.-based company, initially popped, but closed just 3.1% higher than their $16 initial offering price on Sept. 25, at $16.50 each. The company sold 5.6 million shares in an offering for which SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler served as joint bookrunners.

Graybug is developing medicines to treat chronic diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for up to six months and potentially longer.

The company's lead candidate, GB-102, is a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib designed to inhibit multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. It's committing about $17 million to fund completion of a phase IIb trial in wet AMD, a follow-on phase III trial; the initiation of a phase IIb trial of the candidate in diabetic macular degeneration; and a phase I study of GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma. An additional $29 million will support CMC work and contract manufacturing services.

Mean time

An IPO by Greenwich Lifesciences drew somewhat less enthusiasm from investors on Friday. The Stafford, Texas-based company priced about 1.3 million shares (NASDAQ:GLSI) at $5.75 each on Sept. 25, but saw them fall 13% to $5 by the end of trading. Aegis Capital Corp. was the sole book-running manager.

Greenwich is developing GP2, an immunotherapy designed to prevent the recurrence of breast cancer following surgery. In a regulatory filing, the company said, "We believe that GP2 may be used to address the 50% of recurring patients who do not respond to either Herceptin or Kadcyla" in the neoadjuvant setting, in which "a patient receives treatment before surgery and, based on the results of a biopsy at surgery, will receive the same or more potent treatment after surgery."

The company is planning to launch a phase III trial of GP2 in late 2020 or early 2021 using a similar treatment regime to one that succeeded in meeting the endpoint of an earlier phase IIb study. About $2.1 million of the IPO proceeds will support enrollment and treatment of the first 50 to 100 patients in that trial, while other funds will support manufacturing of the candidate and provide the company with working capital.