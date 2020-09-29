Applied Biology Inc., of Irvine, Calif., and a team of scientists from Corpometria Institute in Brazil, along with other collaborators, published their discovery elucidating the possible role of androgens, the same hormones implicated in male pattern baldness and prostate cancer, in controlling the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung cells. A study testing next-generation anti-androgen proxalutamide has cleared institutional review board approval and will be conducted in Brazil, recruiting non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. In other news, Applied Biology and researchers at University Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Madrid, Spain, said results from their androgen receptor genetics study in hospitalized COVID-19 male patients, published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology, confirm an association between androgens and COVID-19 disease severity. The study demonstrated that the proportion of male patients admitted to the ICU with a longer variable genetic repeat in the androgen receptor gene variant was statistically significantly higher compared to males with a shorter variant. Similarly, the risk of ICU admissions was significantly higher among males with the longer variant. COVID-19 patients with the shorter variant experienced a shorter duration of hospitalization compared to males with the longer variant (25 days vs 47.5 days). Overall, the longer variant of the androgen receptor was associated with higher disease severity among hospitalized male COVID-19 patients.

Bausch Health Cos. Inc., of Laval Quebec, and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, together with Salix's licensor, Alfasigma SpA, have agreed to resolve outstanding intellectual property disputes with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Mumbai, India, regarding Xifaxan (rifaximin) 200-mg and 550-mg tablets. Sun will be granted a nonexclusive license, effective Jan. 1, 2028.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals, of Chengdu, China, published preclinical data on its protein-based COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccine on the bioRxiv preprint server. The vaccine plus two different adjuvants, either AS03 from London-based Glaxosmithkline plc or alum plus CpG-1018, from Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif., produced high levels of neutralizing antibodies and Th1-biased cellular immune responses in animal models. In nonhuman primates, the vaccine protected the animals during a SARS-CoV-2 challenge. Clover is testing its vaccine separately with both adjuvant systems in a phase I study.

Codagenix Inc., of Farmingdale, N.Y., said the Serum Institute of India Ltd. has begun manufacturing CDX-005, Codagenix’s intranasal, live-attenuated vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2. Codagenix, backed by investors Adjuvant Capital and Topspin Partners, is collaborating with the Serum Institute of India to develop CDX-005. Codagenix expects to initiate a phase I first-in-human trial in the U.K. by the end of 2020.

Sixty-four higher income economies have joined the Covax Facility, with another 38 economies expected to sign. These self-financing economies join 92 lower income economies eligible for financial support through the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment. A total of 156 economies, representing nearly two-thirds of the global population, are now committed to or eligible to receive vaccines through the facility, a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, Covax said.

Researchers from Critical Analytics for Manufacturing Personalized-Medicine, an interdisciplinary research group at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology, said they were awarded grants from Singapore’s National Research Foundation as partner units of the Campus for Research Excellence And Technological Enterprise to support a two-year research program on retinal biometrics for glaucoma progression and a three-year program on neural cell implantation therapy for spinal cord injuries.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea, said the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) plans to reconsider an administrative law judge’s initial determination involving a complaint that the company and partner Evolus Inc., of Irvine, Calif., violated the Tariff Act by importing and marketing certain botulinum toxin products in the U.S. The complaint was lodged by Medytox Inc., also of Seoul, and Dublin-based Allergan, now a unit of North Chicago-based Abbvie Inc. Daewoong and Evolus contend the judge’s initial determination, which recommended a 10-year import ban, contained legal and factual errors. The ITC said it will review several issues as requested by the companies, including subject matter jurisdiction, standing, trade secret existence and misappropriation, and domestic industry.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., will receive a $5 million milestone payment from marketing partner Symbio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Tokyo, which received regulatory approval for Treakisym (bendamustine) ready-to-dilute 250-ml liquid formulation from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

Endo International plc, of Dublin, will provide fill-finish manufacturing services to Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., for the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Endo's subsidiary, Par Sterile Products LLC, has already started producing the NVX-CoV2373 final product for Novavax's phase III study. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Fundación Medina, the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiativ and Institut Pasteur Korea have been awarded a grant of €995,000 (US$1.2 million) from the Caixa Health Research 2020 program to identify natural products as potential treatments for leishmaniasis and Chagas disease. The project will use the whole-cell phenotypic screening assays of Institut Pasteur Korea, the companies said, and a new image-based assay with cell-imaging technology will be developed at Institut Pasteur Korea to identify new modes of action of novel compounds and to select the most promising compounds for further development.

Genetex Inc., of Irvine, Calif., an antibody manufacturer, said it developed a comprehensive and well-characterized catalog of SARS-CoV-2 reagents for researchers. In an effort to further optimize those antibodies, Genetex partnered with Histowiz Inc., which specializes in histopathological services. The first phase of the collaboration has established several highly validated antibodies for immunohistochemistry on human SARS-CoV-2-infected tissues, the company said.

Geneva Biotech, of Geneva, disclosed a SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics platform, based on a discovery that revealed mechanisms driving the high infectivity, broad tissue tropism and severe pathology of the virus that causes COVID-19. An international team of scientists, including Geneva Biotech co-founders Daniel Fitzgerald and Imre Berger, now published in Science Magazine findings demonstrating that the omega-6 fatty acid linoleic acid is a key component of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike, and that linoleic acid binding to Spike significantly decreases SARS-CoV-2 infectivity. The team further showed that linoleic acid synergizes with currently utilized COVID-19 therapeutics to suppress replication and shut down the virus.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc., of Grand Rapids, Mich., will manufacture New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., are collaborating to expand the manufacturing capacity of lenzilumab, an anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor monoclonal antibody being tested as a treatment for COVID-19. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, and Litevax BV, of Oss, the Netherlands, have started preclinical studies of their vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine consists of a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variant designed by Immunoprecise combined with Litevax's synthetic carbohydrate derivative, which acts as an adjuvant. The companies expect results from the studies in November 2020.

Iontas Inc., of Cambridge, U.K., and Fairjourney Biologics SA, of Porto, Portugal, both antibody discovery clinical research organizations, disclosed the discovery of potent SARS-CoV2 neutralizing antibodies as potential therapeutics for COVID-19. The newly identified panel of antibodies was shown to block infection at doses as low as 20 pM in pseudoviral assays and 100 pM in live coronavirus assays, surpassing or matching the best antibodies reported. This viral neutralization efficiency was independently verified by the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control, the companies said.

Janone Inc., of Las Vegas, said it started production of JAN-101, a sustained-release form of sodium nitrite, under cGMP for the anticipated phase IIb trials in peripheral artery disease and as a potential treatment for COVID-19 vascular complications. The phase IIb is expected to begin in early 2021.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney, said it agreed to collaborate with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to assess its kinase inhibitor, paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084), in primary central nervous system lymphoma, a potential new indication for the candidate. Dana Farber researchers expect to launch an open-label, single-arm phase II trial in up to 25 people with relapsed or refractory disease who are resistant to existing treatments. The primary endpoint will be overall response rate, based on the agent’s ability to shrink tumors. The study also will examine tissue and cerebrospinal fluid samples to identify potential predictors of response. Recruitment is expected to begin in early 2021, with the trial lasting up to two years. Kazia will provide the study drug and grant funding.

Kyan Therapeutics Inc., of Singapore, said it entered an exclusive license agreement with Georgetown University for novel selective class II HDAC inhibitors. The company has already begun preclinical development of the lead candidate, KYAN-001, with early positive results. In vitro and in vivo studies of KYAN-001 have shown high efficacy for multiple myeloma and prostate cancer. The company plans to explore at least four cancer indications for the compound and anticipates advancing it through to phase I trials by 2022.

Lumen Bioscience Inc., of Seattle, and the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, operating through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium, said they entered an agreement to develop a rapid, scalable and inexpensive biologic drug cocktail to treat gastrointestinal infection in COVID-19 patients and potentially block disease transmission. The almost $4 million grant will fund rapid development of an oral SARS-CoV-2 treatment and preventative product candidates through FDA IND submission and initial engineering work for a large-scale cGMP manufacturing plant. By spring next year, the program aims to initiate phase II trials and complete siting and engineering work for a 1 billion-dose-per-year production facility, with cGMP manufacturing to commence in the summer.

Medicinova Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., reported that its intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine prototype for COVID-19 induced systemic serum IgG and mucosal IgA neutralizing antibodies against the S1 antigen of SARS-CoV-2 in mice.

Minoryx Therapeutics SA, of Barcelona, Spain, licensed its PPAR-gamma agonist, leriglitazone, to Sperogenix Therapeutics Ltd., of Hong Kong. Sperogenix will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize leriglitazone in mainland China, Hong Kong special administrative region (SAR) and Macau SAR for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Minoryx is eligible for an initial up-front payment and regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $78 million, as well as double-digit royalties on annual net sales.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said the Canadian government increased its confirmed order commitment to 20 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19, mRNA-1273. The updated agreement comes as Moderna’s phase III COVE study has enrolled more than 75% of its participants, 11,879 of whom have received their second vaccination as of Sept. 18. The company also made the complete, unredacted protocol for the phase III trial of mRNA-1273 available online on Sept. 17.

Mymetics Corp., of Epalinges, Switzerland, produced virosome formulations which incorporate the SARS-CoV-2 recombinant protein. The virosomes will be tested by Baylor College of Medicine with preclinical data expected in three months.

Nascent Biotech Inc., of San Diego, was awarded a phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant by the National Science Foundation to fund its collaboration with Manhattan Biosolutions LLC, of New York, to develop a COVID-19 vaccine based on the tuberculosis vaccine.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said its contract manufacturer initiated production of its oral dipeptide, NNZ-2591, to supply planned phase II trials, expected to begin in 2021 in Phelan-McDermid, Angelman and Pitt Hopkins syndromes.

Oragenics Inc., of Tampa, Fla., said it was informed by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of BARDA’s determination not to enter into negotiation with the company. While BARDA noted the company’s submission aligned with its mission, a combination of factors, including availability of funds, precluded the agency from entering into negotiations at this time. Oragenics said it remains committed to advancing its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Terra CoV-2, and will pursue other sources of nondilutive funding and possibly equity capital. Shares of Oragenics (NYSE American:OGEN) fell 12% to close Sept. 28 at 55 cents.

Parexel Inc., of Waltham, Mass., and Innoplexus AG, of Eschborn, Germany, launched the COVID-19 Clearinghouse, an online resource for patients, researchers and clinical trial sponsors to directly access publications, datasets, links to active global clinical trials and current news related to COVID-19. The COVID-19 Clearinghouse incorporates information from more than 100 different geographies providing access to 22,853 datasets, 65,602 publications, 5,173 clinical trials and 229,738 news articles.

Pascal Biosciences Inc., of Seattle, confirmed an earlier report that certain cannabinoids block replication of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The best cannabinoid tested had potency similar to Veklury (remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc.) in two different assays.

Patrys Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said it completed initial production and characterization of PAT-DX3, a full-sized, humanized antibody version of its dimerized antibody fragment, PAT-DX1. The full-sized version is likely to have different pharmaceutical properties and may provide opportunities for use in additional clinical applications, the company said. PAT-DX1, Patrys lead compound, is an engineered version of the mouse lupus antibody 3E10, which has been miniaturized to just contain two copies of the binding domain of 3E10 and further modified to improve its binding properties.

Precision Virologics Inc., of St. Louis, and Bharat Biotech International Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, jointly acquired the rights to an intranasal chimp-adenovirus vaccine for COVID-19 from Washington University School of Medicine. Precision Virologics has option rights for the U.S., Europe and Japan, while Bharat has obtained a license for all other markets. The U.S. NIH is currently testing the vaccine in a nonhuman primate study. Phase I studies will be run at Saint Louis University's vaccine and treatment evaluation unit.

Samsung Biologics Co., of Incheon, South Korea, and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., said they formed a long-term global supply agreement, which they valued at approximately $330.8 million. Samsung will provide large-scale commercial manufacturing for drug substance as well as drug product to support Astrazeneca biologics, which could increase the deal value to $545.6 million. In other news, Samsung Biologics and Kanaph Therapeutics Inc., of Seoul, South Korea, said they will collaborate to develop KNP-301, a bispecific Fc fusion protein for treating retinal diseases. The protein is designed to target autoimmune diseases by inhibiting the alternative pathway of the complement system. Samsung will provide CDO services from cell line development, process development, nonclinical and clinical material manufacturing to IND submission.

Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, said they signed agreements with the Canadian government for the supply of up to 72 million doses of an adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, beginning in 2021. Both companies have vaccine manufacturing sites in Canada that are contributing to overall global COVID-19 vaccine development. The companies started a phase I/II study Sept. 3 with a total of 440 subjects, with first results expected in early December, to support potential initiation of a pivotal phase III study before year-end.

Sosei Group Corp., of Tokyo, said it was notified by Pfizer Inc., of New York, that the first subject in a clinical trial was dosed with a drug nominated from the multitarget drug discovery collaboration between the two companies, triggering a milestone payment of $5 million to Sosei Heptares.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, established a subsidiary, Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Taiwan Co. Ltd., in Taipei, Taiwan, which will sell Sumitomo's products in Taiwan.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Tokyo-based Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said they entered a three-year strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of treatments for significant unmet medical needs in oncology, including patients with brain metastases and those with cancers refractory to available therapies. The collaboration draws on Taiho’s portfolio of preclinical and clinical brain-penetrant therapies and the translational research capabilities of MD Anderson’s Translational Research to Advance Therapeutics and Innovation in Oncology platform as well as insights and clinical development infrastructure from its Brain Metastasis Clinic.

Trippbio Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla., is crowdfunding to support the development of TD-213, a repurposed drug with preclinical evidence that it can prevent the host cell from assembling SARS-CoV-2 as well as dampen hyperinflammation and severe respiratory symptoms.

New research from Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, based on blood samples from nearly 650 SARS-CoV-2-infected people in Switzerland, Italy and the U.S. shows the magnitude of antibodies produced by an infected individual is proportional to disease severity. The data show that hospitalized patients possess higher antibody titers compared to non-hospitalized patients and the antibodies have a half-life of less than two months. Scientists also report that the receptor binding domain of the virus is the main target of naturally occurring neutralizing antibodies, accounting for 90% of the neutralizing activity in serum. Vir, along with London-based Glaxosmithkline plc, is working to advance COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies based on the S309 antibody, including VIR-7831 and VIR-7832.