|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Covaxx Inc., of Hauppauge, N.Y., and Hsinchu, Taiwan
|UB-612
|Multitope peptide-based vaccine
|COVID-19
|Dosed first healthy volunteers in open-label, dose-escalation trial in Taiwan
|9/28/20
|
Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (Ifenprodil)
|N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Enrolled 75 of the expected 150 patients in phase IIb/III trial
|9/22/20
|Apeiron Biologics AG, of Vienna
|APN-01
|Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 stimulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Data from the first patient, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, show the expected observations of an adaptive immune response, a rapid loss of virus load and reduction in inflammatory mediators, and the development of high titers of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 leading to a significant clinical improvement of the patient treated
|9/25/20
|Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea
|BBT-401
|GI tract-restricted small-molecule Pellino-1 inhibitor
|Active ulcerative colitis
|Data from low-dose cohort in phase IIa trial confirm safety and efficacy; mid- to high-dose cohorts set to start by early 2021
|9/23/20
|Durect Corp., of Cupertino, Calif.
|DUR-928
|Endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator
|COVID-19
|Dosed first of about patients in study to evaluate safety and efficacy in hospitalized patients with acute liver or kidney injury; primary endpoint is composite of survival and being free of acute organ failure at day 28
|9/23/20
|Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Peginterferon lambda-1a
|Interferon receptor modulator; interleukin-29 ligand
|COVID-19 infection
|Investigator-sponsored study in 120 outpatients with mild and uncomplicated infection showed no difference vs. placebo in duration of SARS-CoV-2 viral shedding, at median of 7 days, and time to symptom resolution
|9/28/20
|Enterome SA, of Paris, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Sibofimloc (EB-8018/TAK-018)
|Oral small molecule that binds FimH
|Crohn’s disease
|Dosed first patient in phase IIa Symmetry trial to evaluate safety, tolerability and proof of concept for prevention of recurrence of intestinal inflammation in up to 96 postoperative participants
|9/23/20
|Immunic Inc., of New York
|IMU-838
|Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|At preplanned interim safety analysis, data monitoring committee recommended Calvid-1 trial in people with moderate infection continue without changes; 110 of expected 200 participants enrolled to date
|9/28/20
|Pulmatrix Inc., of Lexington, Mass., and Cipla Technologies LLC, of Mumbai, India
|Pulmazole
|Dry powder formulation of antifungal itraconazole
|Asthma patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis
|Stopping study that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic; plans to start a larger phase IIb study with a longer treatment duration
|9/22/20
|Viralclear Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a unit of Biosig Technologies Inc., of Westport, Conn.
|Merimepodib
|Broad-spectrum, oral antiviral
|COVID-19
|Expanded expected enrollment in the study testing merimepodib plus remdesivir from 40 to 80 patients with focus on hospitalized patients requiring non-invasive ventilation/high-flow oxygen devices
|9/22/20
|
Phase III
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., of Telangana, India
|Avigan (favipiravir)
|RNA polymerase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|In partnership with Global Response Aid and with sponsorship of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., study in Japan showed those who received Avigan recovered from symptoms average of 2.8 days earlier than control group; patients had statistically significant higher probability to recover with Avigan vs. control
|9/23/20
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China
|Tyvyt (sintilimab) + Byvasda (bevacizumab biosimilar, or IBI-305)
|PD-1 inhibitor + VEGF ligand inhibitor
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|At interim analysis, Orient-32 study in first-line advanced disease met primary endpoints of progression-free and overall survival
|9/28/20
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|JNJ-78436735
|SARS-CoV-2 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|First of up to 60,000 adults 18 and older with and without co-morbidities dosed in Ensemble trial
|9/23/20
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|Nanoparticle vaccine with the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and Matrix-M adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Initiated trial in the U.K. to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity
|9/25/20
|Oncimmune Ltd., of Rockville, Md.
|Saccovid (CD24Fc)
|Immunomodulator targeting innate immune system
|COVID-19
|Closed enrollment of trial and released top-line results from preplanned efficacy analysis from 203 participants, showing severe or critical patients treated with drug exhibited faster recovery and significantly reduced disease progression to death or respiratory failure vs. those receiving placebo when used with standard of care; results showed 60% better chance to achieve clinical recovery (p=0.005), with median time to recovery of 6 days vs. 10 days for placebo; risk of death or respiratory failure reduced by more than 50%
|9/24/20
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Coronavac
|Inactivated COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Started study, which will enroll 1,300 health care workers in the first stage and approximately 12,000 members of the general population in the second phase
|9/22/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.