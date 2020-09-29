HONG KONG – U.S. listed Chinese biotech company Zai Lab Ltd. has raised $761 million in its secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For this secondary listing, the issue price was set at HK$562 (US$72.50) per share. The stock opened at HK$613.5 per share, up 9.16%, with a market cap of HK$52.724 billion.

Samantha Du, founder and CEO of Zai Lab, told BioWorld that the capital raised will be used by the company for R&D activities in relation to its product portfolio and internal discovery efforts, enhancing the commercialization of Zejula (niraparib), Optune and other candidates, exploring new global licensing and collaboration opportunities, and as working capital and general corporate purposes.

Listing in Hong Kong was a “natural” decision, said Du. “Hong Kong provides greater access to investors in the Asia region, who may also want to participate in our growth,” said Du.

“Regardless of venue, the primary reason for raising capital is driven by fundamental needs as we have significant growth opportunities,” she said. “We believe a Hong Kong listing to be a natural and beneficial capital markets progression, after our successful initial listing and follow-on offerings in the U.S.”

Zai Lab is the latest among a flock of Chinese companies returning to list on Chinese stock markets. Everest Medicines Ltd. and Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd. are other biotech firms that have placed their upcoming listings in Hong Kong.

Qiming Venture Partners was the company's first investor, starting in 2014, and was its largest shareholder before it went public, with an ownership of 12%.

"Zai Lab is the first innovative drug company in Qiming's portfolio. It is a privilege to work with the team since inception and to witness, under Samantha's leadership, the company's transformation from a startup six years ago to one of the fastest-growing, innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical companies in China," said Nisa Leung, a managing partner at Qiming.

One of the medicines Zai Lab wants to develop further is Zejula, a PARP inhibitor, which the company launched in China in January 2020 as a maintenance therapy in Chinese patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer (collectively referred to as ovarian cancer) who have a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

“While still early in the roll out, we are confident in our results to date. As of August 31, Zejula has been successfully enrolled into multiple regional reimbursement programs as well as numerous commercial health insurance plans,” said Du. “In terms of R&D, our recent study of Zejula in Chinese patients, known as the NORA study, presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2020 Virtual Congress on Sept. 19, demonstrated significant PFS benefit, regardless of biomarker status, with an improved safety profile when given in individualized starting dose regimens in Chinese women with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer.”

Zai Lab has also made significant progress in its regulatory filing for the candidate. On Sept. 10, Zejula was approved as a first-line maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer within six months from its supplemental NDA, which was accepted in March 2020. Zejula is further being evaluated in China in a phase Ib dose-escalation and expansion clinical study, in combination with tebotelimab for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer who failed prior treatment. Du added that Zai Lab would continue collaborating with its partner, Glaxosmithkline plc, to study additional indications and combinations for Zejula.

Despite the pandemic, Zai Lab has been on a roll this year.

“So far this year, we received 20 CTA approvals and have two NDAs accepted under the priority review scheme. We currently have over 25 trials planned and ongoing,” said Du. “Through our efforts over the past few years, we have advanced two of our in-house discovery candidates with global intellectual property into global clinical development and we plan to have multiple innovative and differentiated assets move into clinical development over the next few years.”

Zai Lab’s portfolio currently consists of 16 products and drug candidates, including two commercialized products in China, Hong Kong and Macau and seven assets in pivotal or potentially registration-enabling trials in oncology and infectious diseases.

“We have carefully constructed our broad oncology portfolio targeting prevalent tumor disease areas in China, namely gynecologic cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, brain cancer, lung cancer and hematological malignancies,” said Du.