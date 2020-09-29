Omnivision Technologies Inc. has developed the first all-in-one RGB-infrared image sensor designed for medical use. The OHO2A1S sensor offers simultaneous white-light RGB and infrared monochrome captures in one complementary metal oxide semiconductor sensor, enabling endoscopes used in oncology to be produced with just one sensor, reducing the size, cost and heat output of the devices.

Typically, infrared light is used in endoscopes during diagnostic procedures to detect cancer. Surgeons use RGB light for imaging and confirmation of any potential malignancies. That meant that endoscopes needed to accommodate both kinds of sensors.

By eliminating the need for a second sensor, the OHO2A1S substantially increases the types of situations and locations in which endoscopes can be used. “Until now, the need for two image sensors made the size and heat of endoscopes excessive for many areas of the body,” said Tehzeeb Gunja, director of medical marketing at Santa Clara, Calif-based Omnivision.

A smaller endoscope can penetrate farther in the body, permitting imaging of areas previously inaccessible using indocyanine green, fluorescence, chromo or virtual endoscopy. On the flip side, endoscopes that maintain their current size but use the dual imaging sensor could use the extra space to increase illumination or as a larger channel for endoscopic tools.

A combined RGB-IR image sensor also reduces production costs, offering additional benefits. “The OH02A1S significantly expands the number and reach of endoscopic procedures that can be performed, while reducing design complexity and making RGB-IR sensing affordable in disposable endoscopes for the first time,” said Gunja.

In recent years, reusable flexible endoscopes have been associated with outbreaks of health care-associated infections as a result of persistent contamination. Most endoscopes cannot be heat sterilized and contain multiple channels, creating challenges in proper cleaning and disinfection. Reusable endoscopes also have high acquisition costs, running $20,000 to $40,000 for an upper endoscopy tube and up to $120,000 for a system suitable for examination of both the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract. These factors, combined with wide adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, have sharply increased interest in inexpensive disposable endoscopes.

The technology

The OHO2A1S enables infrared and high-quality RGB images to be captured on a single chip, giving surgeons the option to switch between the two formats during a procedure or to display them simultaneously on two screens or in one overlaid image on a single screen.

The new sensor is built on Omnivision’s 1.4-micron Purecel pixel architecture. The OHO2A1S offers 4x4 binning to produce high-quality images in low-light and high-contrast settings. The technology allocates 25% of the sensor's array to infrared and 75% to color imaging.

The sensor offers 1980x1080 pixel resolution at 60 frames per second or 1280x720 resolution at 90 frames per second with two-lane MIPI serial output. It also has two kilobits of programmable memory on-chip. The sensor requires just 80 milliwatts at full power.

Other new products

The company also released two new ASIC-based boards – the OHO120 and OHO130 – in an expansion of its Ovmed medical image signal processor family of products. The boards pair with Omnivision’s medical image sensors for integration into both disposable and reusable endoscopes and catheters.

The OHO120 gives medical designers an analog-input and HDMI-output system option with 720-pixel resolution. It offers LED light control and LCD-screen drivers for integration in hand-held devices or rack-based camera control units. On-board and external memory cards can store up to 30 hours of recordings.

The OHO130 simplifies creation of camera control unit platforms that can process high-definition images of up to 1080 pixels from a variety of sensors on a single board. It is compatible with all the company’s medical image sensors. The OHO130 fits into the handle of a larger endoscope or into a camera control unit. The device’s LED control board permits users to adjust image brightness, making it suitable for use in esophagoscopes, laryngoscopes, thorascopes, pleuroscopes, bronchoscopes, mediastinoscopes and utero-renoscopes.

“Our Ovmed ISP family remains the medical industry’s most extensive offering and is optimized to take full advantage of our medical image sensors,” said Richard Yang, senior staff marketing manager at Omnivision. “This broad portfolio provides medical device designers with an industry-leading feature set and image quality, along with comprehensive development resources that enable them to focus on differentiated post-processing algorithms.”