Aptorum Group Ltd., of London, reported the launch of Aptorum Innovations, an infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics subsidiary and its newly established exclusive in-licensing arrangements with Accelerate Technologies Pte. Ltd., the commercialization arm of the Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research, to co-develop novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology.

San Diego-based Confirm Biosciences and Washington-based Securiport are partnering to offer Confirm Biosciences' rapid COVID-19 testing kits through Securiport's Epidemic Control system.

Exagen Inc., of Vista, Calif., has entered a preferred provider network agreement with Tempe, Ariz.-based Provider Network of America (PNOA). Under the terms of the agreement, more than 8 million PNOA members in the U.S. will have in-network access to Exagen’s suite of Avise tests for autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Genosity Inc., of Iselin, N.J., and Olink Proteomics AB, of Uppsala, Sweden, reported a strategic collaboration within the U.S. Through the collaboration, Genosity will provide wider access to the Olink high-multiplex protein biomarker discovery portfolio by utilizing Genosity’s CLIA/GCP/GLP laboratory. Genosity also will include the Olink Technology in its Integrated Genomics Toolkit software solution. The collaboration enables Genosity to add high-throughput proteomics to its available technologies.

Burlingame, Calif.-based Inflammatix Inc. has received an award of up to $1.1 million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for further development of a rapid diagnostic test that reads the immune system to predict severe respiratory failure in COVID-19 patients. In a study presented last week at the 2020 European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection Diseases Conference on Coronavirus Disease, the company’s host-response diagnostic approach for predicting COVID-19 severity risk was superior to clinical biomarkers, including IL-6.

Karl Storz Endoscopy-America Inc., of El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a contract by the Defense Logistics Agency for patient monitoring and capital equipment. The five-year contract, valued at $450 million, includes an option for five more years, negotiated in one-year increments.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlington, N.C., and Infirmary Health, of Mobile, Ala., have entered a multiyear collaboration to provide laboratory services to patients and providers throughout the eastern Gulf Coast region. Under the arrangement, Labcorp will provide lab management, phlebotomy and logistics services, and reference testing to Infirmary Health.

Jellagen Ltd., a marine biotechnology company headquartered in Cardiff, U.K., said it has entered an exclusive license agreement for an exclusive grant to patent rights with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic for development in the treatment of vocal cord paralysis. Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in Jellagen.

Billerica, Mass.-based Proterixbio Inc. said its SARS-CoV-2 (RBD) IgG Antibody test, a semi-quantitative COVID-19 serology assay, is now available through the company’s high-complexity clinical testing laboratory.

Pulse Biosciences Inc., a bioelectric medicine company based in Hayward, Calif., has received Medical Device Single Audit Program certification.

Radiant Technologies Inc., of Edmonton, Alberta, said it will be relying on the temporary 45-day extension to the filing deadline of its financial statements and executive compensation disclosure for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020, granted by the Alberta Securities Commission, due to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston-based Saranas Inc., the developer of the Early Bird bleed monitoring system for early detection of internal bleed complications during endovascular procedures, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., of Charlotte, N.C., under Premier’s Technology Breakthroughs program.

Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Seek Thermal Inc. reported the launch of its Seek Scan Kiosk, an all-in-one contactless thermal scanning solution for businesses and institutions.

Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., has extended the offering period of its previously announced cash tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Amsterdam-based Wright Medical Group NV to 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 14.

Swift Biosciences Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Billiontoone Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., are partnering for the commercialization and manufacturing of Billiontoone’s RNA extraction-free, U.S. FDA emergency use authorization COVID-19 test kit for high capacity testing of up to a million tests per day. Swift Biosciences will serve as exclusive distributor of the test.

The Lung Cancer Genetic Screening Project for Individualized Medicine in Asia (LC-SCRUM-Asia) said it has selected Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Ion Torrent Genexus system and Oncomine Precision assay, a pan-cancer panel, to advance precision medicine in Asia. The next-generation sequencing solutions will be used in two prospective, observational projects to support the development of future therapeutics and diagnostics for non-small-cell lung cancer.

Well Health Technologies Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, has launched Apps.health, a digital health app marketplace and innovation hub that connects digital health companies and software developers to the Well network of more than 2,000 primary health care clinics and more than 10,000 physicians.