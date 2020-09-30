Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Newton, Mass., said it agreed to a $25 million convertible debt financing with Pontifax Medison Finance, the health care-dedicated venture and debt fund of the Pontifax life science funds, in three tranches that will mature over four years, with an interest-only period for the first two years. Upon closing, the company accessed a tranche of $10 million, with the option to draw the second tranche of $5 million at any time over the next 12 months and the final $10 million by Dec. 29, 2021, subject to certain conditions. Pontifax may convert the outstanding loan drawn under the first two tranches into Allena common shares (NASDAQ:ALNA) any time prior to repayment at a conversion price of $4.10 per share. Allena also has the ability to convert the loan into common shares at the same conversion price, if the stock price reaches a pre-determined threshold. On Sept. 30, ALNA shares gained 27 cents, or about 22%, to close at $1.48.

Aptorum Group Ltd., of London, said it priced a public offering of approximately 2.8 class A ordinary shares or equivalents and five-year warrants, which may be exercised immediately, to purchase up to approximately 2.8 million class A ordinary shares at a price of $3.25 per unit, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $9 million. Net proceeds will be used primarily to conduct additional preclinical analyses of SACT-1, a repurposed drug with effectiveness against neuroblastoma cell lines, in neuroblastoma and other solid tumors, and ALS-4, a small-molecule candidate to treat Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA. H.C. Wainwright & Co. served as exclusive placement agent. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:APM) fell about 44% on Sept. 30, closing at $2.68 for a loss of $2.08.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif., said it initiated an underwritten public offering of 4 million common shares and intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares. Concurrent with and contingent on completion of the public offering, Arcutis expects to sell to Orbimed Advisors LLC, an affiliate of a company director, $35 million in common shares in a private placement. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Co. LLC and Guggenheim Securities LLC are book-running managers, with Truist Securities Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. as lead managers for the offering, which was not priced. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:ARQT) gained $1.74 on Sept. 30 to close at $29.30.

Biophytis SA, of Paris, said it raised €10 million (US$11.7 million) by issuing about 21.3 million common shares priced at €0.47 in a private placement to U.S. and European institutional investors. The placement will represent 22.1% of the company’s outstanding shares following the transaction’s close. Net proceeds of approximately €8.9 million, which extend Biophytis’ runway beyond 12 months, will be used primarily to advance the company’s drug development programs, including the active phase II/III Cova study of BIO-101 (20‐hydroxyecdysone, or Sarconeos) to treat respiratory failure associated with COVID-19. Proceeds also will be used to finalize the phase IIb Sara-INT study evaluating BIO-101 in sarcopenia. H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC is exclusive placement agent in the U.S. and Invest Securities is exclusive placement agent in Europe. The company’s shares, trading on the Euronext Paris as ALBPS, fell 28% on Sept. 30, to close at €0.48 for a loss of €0.19.

Cardiff Oncology Inc., of San Diego, said it priced an underwritten public offering of 6.5 million common shares at $13.50 apiece for expected gross proceeds of $88 million and granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 975,000 additional shares. Net proceeds will fund continued development of the Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitor onvansertib in multiple cancer indications. Cowen and Co. LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are joint book-running managers and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is lead manager for the offering, expected to close by Oct. 2. Cardiff’s shares (NASDAQ:CRDF) gained 18 cents on Sept. 30, to close at $14.19.

Carmot Therapeutics Inc., of Berkeley, Calif., said it closed a $47 million series C that will support initiation early in 2021 of a 26-week dose-ranging phase II study of CT-868 and phase I/II studies of CT-388, both dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor modulators aiming to treat type 2 diabetes, obesity and fatty liver disease. Partner Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., joined existing investors The Column Group and Horizons Ventures and other institutional investors in the round. In conjunction with the financing, James Watson, who led the series C financing process, joined Carmot as chief business officer and Peter Svennilson, founder and managing partner of The Column Group, joined Carmot’s board.

Greenwich Lifesciences Inc., of Stafford, Texas, said it closed its IPO of approximately 1.3 million common shares at $5.75 apiece for gross proceeds of $7.25 million. The company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 189,130 additional common shares to cover overallotments. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole book-running manager. On Sept. 30, the company’s shares (NASDAQ:GLSI) gained 5 cents to close at $4.65.

Nanosyrinx Ltd., of Coventry, U.K., said it closed a pre-seed financing led by M Ventures, the venture capital unit of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, with participation from Biocity and the U.K. Innovation & Science Seed Fund. Proceeds, which were not disclosed, will advance the company’s customizable genetic platform that selectively delivers peptide and protein payloads, including functional gene editing enzymes and nucleases, directly to the cytosol of targeted cells to overcome payload limitations, manufacturing complexities and other challenges to intracellular delivery. Initially, the company plans to focus on development of its ex vivo gene editing nanosyringe concept.

Orphazyme A/S, of Copenhagen, said it filed its final prospectus with the SEC for its global offering of 7.6 million new ordinary shares, including its U.S. IPO of approximately 4 million American depositary shares (ADSs) on Nasdaq and a concurrent private placement of approximately 3.7 million ordinary shares in Europe, where the company’s shares continue to trade on Nasdaq Copenhagen as ORPHA. Bofa Securities, Cowen and Co. LLC and Guggenheim Securities LLC are global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the global offering, with Danske Markets as lead manager of the global offering, and Bofa Securities, Cowen, Guggenheim and Danske Bank are joint bookrunners of the European private placement. The ADSs, trading as ORPH, closed on Sept. 30, at $10.33 for a gain of 62 cents.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J., said it closed its IPO of approximately 13.5 million common shares, which included the full exercise by underwriters of their option to purchase about 1.8 million additional shares, at $18 apiece for gross proceeds of approximately $243.5 million. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Bofa Securities, Cowen and Co. LLC and Evercore ISI were joint bookrunners. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:PMVP) fell $2.50 on Sept. 30, to close at $35.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc., of Wilmington, Del., said it closed its IPO of approximately 9.6 million common shares, including the full exercise by underwriters of their option to purchase up to about 1.2 million additional shares, at $19 apiece for gross proceeds of approximately $181.9 million. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Bofa Securities acted as joint book-running managers. Prelude’s shares (NASDAQ:PRLD) closed at $30.13 on Sept. 30, gaining $1.29.

Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, said it expanded its series A financing with an additional $30 million, bringing the total to $70 million. Investors participating in the round included Lyell Immunopharma, Arch Venture Partners, 8VC, Lifeforce Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures Biosciences, Octagon Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments and the JDRF T1D Fund, along with undisclosed investors. With the series A extension, Sonoma added Leonard Dragone as chief medical officer; Sejal Hall as vice president of portfolio, program and alliance management; and Susan Lacy as vice president of discovery.