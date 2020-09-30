With a just-completed $100 million common stock financing, Flame Biosciences Inc. plans to target the inflammasome, a protein complex that sets off innate immune responses by activating the cytokines IL-1beta and IL-18.

Chronic inflammation has been studied, and has been a concern, for more than a century, but it’s only recently that it has become a more mainstream R&D pursuit. Its importance just wasn’t in the awareness of practitioners and scientists, according to Flame’s CEO, Harlan Weisman.

“When we first started on this two years ago, no one understood what we were talking about,” Weisman told BioWorld.

New York-based Flame is developing FL-101, targeting pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-1beta, which a 2017 outcomes study showed to be an independent, causal factor of lung cancer. Weisman said he plans to take FL-101 into the clinic by the end of the first quarter of 2021 for proof-of-concept testing in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer. He added that the drug had previously been in the clinic but not for treating cancer.

Harlan Weisman, CEO, Flame

Flame is also developing FL-201, which is still in preclinical studies and is designed to reduce chronic inflammation in patients suffering from severe disease. Weisman said an IND for FL-201 is a year away.

There are so-called paradigm shifts that happen after long periods of time when no one thinks outside the box, Weisman said, “and then something happens. I’m saying this is right in front of us and we missed it. It’s observable, you can see inflammatory cells under the microscope.”

Weisman, who spent more than 20 years as a senior executive at Johnson & Johnson, including as chief science and technology officer of the J&J Medical Devices and Diagnostics Group and was company group chairman, Research & Development for Pharmaceuticals, said Flame was built upon results from the Ilaris (canakinumab) outcomes study, called Cantos, which Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG conducted. The big pharma firm found that its interleukin-beta-1 inhibitor reduced the rate of heart attack and stroke but not mortality in high-risk patients who had previously experienced myocardial infarction. The same trial showed that those on canakinumab had a markedly lower risk of cancer than those on placebo – the effect was particularly pronounced in lung cancer.

“What was really astounding about that trial was that it looked at cancer as an endpoint, and there was a marked reduction in lung cancer death particularly,” Weisman said. “There was a 75% reduction in the trial, and that lasted up to six years. We, the founders, sat around and talked a few months and then said, ‘Let’s go do this on our own.’”

An 18-month search for the right molecule followed.

“It’s not often that you have the chance to pursue something where the biology makes sense, the in vitro cellular studies point to answers and the preclinical animal studies show you what you saw in the test tube,” Weisman said.

The monoclonal antibodies that bind and neutralize interleukin-1beta are also being developed with the intention of treating multiple diseases.

“Inflammation appears to be part of the aging process,” Weisman said. “This may be a way to reduce some of the age-related chronic conditions.”

On Sept. 1, Applied Biomath Inc., of Concord, Mass., said it would collaborate with Flame to develop systems pharmacology models for Flame’s lead therapeutic designed to treat cancers driven by inflammation. Terms were not disclosed.

The $100 million will enable the New York-based company to advance clinical trials and to pursue business development opportunities. Even with a pandemic raging, the financing was a success, which took Weisman slightly aback. His chief operating officer and chief financial officer, David Barrett, who had similar duties previously at Assembly Biosciences Inc., told Weisman that he would take care of everything and that all he had to do was get on the Zoom meetings to chat with investors. The $100 million was preceded in March by a $15 million fundraiser. All that was done between late November 2019 and the summer of 2020.

The financing was led by rock Springs Capital with participation from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Cormorant Asset Management LP, Janus Henderson Investors, Surveyor Capital, Samsara Biocapital, Adage Capital Management LP, Terra Magnum Capital Partners, Logos Capital and Acuta Capital Partners.