Rather than the in-your-face, blame-and-shame show that was expected, the Sept. 30 drug pricing hearing before the U.S. House Oversight Committee was more a reminder of the policy differences between Democrats and Republicans on how best to make prescription drugs more affordable.

That’s not to say it was a comfortable experience for the three pharma executives called to testify in the first of two back-to-back hearings on drug prices. Former Celgene Corp. CEO Mark Alles, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) CEO Giovanni Caforio and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. CEO Kåre Schultz each faced pointed questions about their companies’ pricing strategies from committee members, several of whom cut the witnesses off when their answers didn’t fit with the lawmaker’s narrative.

Other members made the hearing more a battle of the bills – H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act that was passed along party lines last year, and H.R 19, the bipartisan Lower Costs, More Cures Act, which has been stuck in committee since being introduced last December.

The biggest difference in the two bills is that H.R. 3 calls for direct Medicare “negotiations” in which the government basically would set a take-it-or-leave-it price. It also includes steep inflationary rebates designed to end hefty price increases. The bill is expected to chill innovation, resulting in as many as 100 new therapies and cures never making it to market.

Rather than having the government setting prices, H.R. 19 would address drug prices through more competition by tackling bad behavior on the part of biopharma companies that try to block or delay generics and biosimilars from coming to the market.

In addition to the policy divide between government price-setting and free market competition, the hearing also revealed a misunderstanding of the ongoing nature, and costs, of drug development. The misunderstanding was evident when committee members quizzed Caforio over BMS’ 6% price hike in January for Revlimid (lenalidomide), a myeloma drug that was part of its November acquisition of Celgene.

Caforio explained that BMS’ practice is to take an annual 6% price hike on approved drugs that are in continuing development, while leaving all other prices flat. The hike is intended to help offset the $10 billion a year BMS spends on R&D.

Beyond approval

Noting that Revlimid was approved in 2005, Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) said BMS must have a different idea of R&D than she did. She viewed the R&D a drug company should be able to recoup as what leads to the initial approval of the drug.

The first approval is just the beginning of R&D for a drug like Revlimid, which has been a life changer for patients with myeloma, Caforio said. That first Revlimid approval, based on phase II results, was for patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to low- or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a deletion 5q chromosomal abnormality. Until then, the only option such patients had was supportive care involving weekly blood transfusions. Rather than treating the symptoms, Revlimid altered the disease state.

It wasn’t until later, through ongoing R&D, that Revlimid demonstrated efficacy in myeloma, Caforio said. And it is still being evaluated for other possible indications, despite the fact that generics are expected in 2022, according to Caforio.

Alles added that at the time BMS acquired Celgene, Revlimid was in 50 ongoing trials.

Besides covering the continuing R&D for Revlimid, the price hike also will help cover BMS’ $2 billion in R&D for the next generation of myeloma drugs, which are being developed based on what’s been learned through Revlimid, Caforio said.

“That seems like double dipping,” Lawrence responded, adding that the company would use that R&D as an excuse for high prices for the new drugs.

Many of those new candidates won’t work, Caforio explained, but their R&D costs have to be covered. In setting prices, BMS looks at its total investment in R&D and its total portfolio, while also considering patient affordability. “That’s the way our industry works,” he said.

“We need change,” Lawrence replied.

Missing the point about continuing R&D costs, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) pressed Alles about several significant Revlimid price increases over the years. Noting that Revlimid cost $215 per pill in 2005 and now costs $763 per pill, she wanted to know what improvements had been made to the drug to justify that kind of increase.

The price hike wasn’t about improvements, Alles said. It was about the R&D involved in developing the drug for six more indications. Also, during that period, Celgene’s portfolio grew from two drugs to 10, with Revlimid supporting much of the R&D for candidates to treat very rare diseases. One of those drugs was Idhifa (enasidenib), the first treatment approved for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, which impacts about 4,000 people a year in the U.S., Alles said.

Staff reports

Such explanations likely will be overshadowed by the committee’s Democratic staff report, released after the hearing, about Celgene’s and BMS’ price increases for Revlimid, and a second report describing Teva’s actions in repeatedly raising the price of its multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone (glatiramer acetate). The reports were accompanied by packets of selected documents from the committee’s investigation of Teva and Celgene/BMS.

The committee plans to release additional staff reports and document packets Oct. 1 in conjunction with a second hearing focusing on testimony from Amgen Inc. CEO Robert Bradway, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals CEO Mark Trudeau and Novartis AG’s U.S. Country President Thomas Kendris.

The reports detail the findings of an 18-month investigation in which the committee reviewed more than 1 million pages of internal documents from biopharma companies dealing with corporate strategy and communications among top executives. Those documents “provide significant new insights into how and why drug companies keep increasing their prices so dramatically,” Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said.

“At the broadest level, the committee’s investigation shows that although drug companies make products we all need for our health and well-being, their skyrocketing price increases are simply unsustainable going forward. … The drug companies are bringing in tens of billions of dollars in revenues, making astronomical profits, and rewarding their executives with lavish compensation packages – all without any apparent limit on what they can charge,” Maloney said in releasing the reports.