Doc.ai, of Palo Alto, Calif., said co-founder Sam De Brouwer has been named the company’s CEO and Walter De Brouwer is the company’s inaugural chief scientific officer. Nirav Shah is the new chief medical officer.

Sema4, of Stamford, Conn., appointed Karen White as the chief people officer.

Thrive Earlier Detection Corp., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Sam Asgarian the chief medical officer and Frank Diehl the executive vice president of product solutions. Dina Ciarimboli has been promoted to chief legal officer from interim general counsel.