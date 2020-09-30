FDA lists new heater-cooler device associated with infections

The U.S. FDA said it has sustained its surveillance of the risk of infections of patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery by non-tuberculosis mycobacteria, an event associated with the use of heater-cooler devices. The latest report includes three patients infected in conjunction with the Modular Cooler-Heater system by Cardioquip LLC, of College Station, Texas, a system not previously associated with these infections. The root cause of these infections, tested as Mycobacterium abscessus, is not at present known, but the FDA recommended that users take several measures, including avoiding the use of tap water to fill or top off the reservoir as this may be a vector for the pathogen. Previously, the FDA had reported several cases of infection associated with heater-cooler devices manufactured by Livanova, of London.

HHS makes interoperability grants

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has inked five cooperative agreements with health information exchange (HIE) entities to improve health data interoperability, part of the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) made $2.5 million in grants from the CARES Act to five entities in an effort to improve interoperability and in turn, improve the delivery of health care services to communities that are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Don Rucker, director of the ONC, said the HIEs “will help public officials make real-time decisions during emergencies like fires, floods and now, the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CDRH posts pandemic-response infographic

The FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health posted an infographic pertaining to the center’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, depicting the activities it has undertaken. Among the metrics are 10 emergency use authorization templates, 23 guidance documents, and 516 medical products granted EUAs. Among these are 248 tests (198 molecular, four antigen and 46 antibody tests), and 39 webinars and town halls, which drew more than 36,000 attendees. CDRH has responded to more than 13.7 million emails from stakeholders related to the pandemic and another 337,000 emails and phone queries from patients, health care professionals, and industry.