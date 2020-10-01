Bicycle Therapeutics plc, of Cambridge, U.K., said it completed its at-the-market offering program generating gross proceeds of $50 million. In addition, the company has closed a financing with Hercules Capital Inc. for a term loan of up to $40 million. An initial tranche of $30 million will be fully available at the loan closing, with a minimum draw of $15 million. Bicycle plans to use the proceeds to advance its oncology pipeline of bicycle toxin conjugates and immuno-oncology candidates through multiple clinical milestones expected in 2021.

Exicure Inc., of Chicago, which is focused on gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) constructs, said it entered a $25 million senior secured term loan with Midcap Financial Trust, as agent, and Silicon Valley Bank. The company has received $17.5 million and an additional $7.5 million can be drawn at its discretion anytime between April 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021.

Logicbio Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass., said it intends to offer and sell shares in an underwritten public offering, and the underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares on the same terms and conditions. The company intends to use the net proceeds to support clinical development of its gene therapy, LB-001, to progress the development of its Generide and next-generation capsid platforms, to expand its pipeline of product candidates into other indications that may be targeted by its platforms and the balance to fund working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Olema Oncology Inc., of San Francisco, which is focused on targeted therapies for women's cancers, said it closed an $85 million series C financing round led by Vivo Capital. The proceeds will be used to advance the clinical development of OP-1250, its lead product candidate in breast cancer, and expand ongoing research and development activities. OP-125 is currently being evaluated in a phase I/II trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer whose disease has progressed on endocrine therapy.

Orphazyme A/S, of Copenhagen, said it closed its global offering for total proceeds of DKK534.5 million (US$83.77 million) and registered a share capital increase of 7.61 million new ordinary shares. The company has granted BofA Securities, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities, as representatives of the several underwriters in the global offering, acting severally and not jointly, an option to subscribe for and purchase up to 1.14 million additional ordinary shares, which may be in the form of American depositary shares or ordinary shares.

Sophia Genetics, of Lausanne, Switzerland, said it closed a $110 million series F financing round led by Amoon and Hitachi Ventures. The company supports health care professionals by translating multiple sources of complex medical data into clinical insights.