Antares Pharma Inc., of Ewing, N.J., said it entered an exclusive license agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Parsippany, N.J., for Nocdurna (desmopressin acetate) to treat nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate. Ferring received an up-front $5 million and will be paid an additional $2.5 million at one year from execution and is eligible for tiered royalties and additional commercial milestone payments potentially totaling $17.5 million based on net sales in the U.S.

Bial SA, of Porto, Portugal, said it established a new affiliate in the U.S., Bial Biotech Investments Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., a research center focused on genetically defined Parkinson’s disease. Bial also said it acquired worldwide rights of LTI-291, all the Parkinson’s disease research programs of Cambridge, Mass.-based Lysosomal Therapeutics Inc. and taken on the entire R&D team. BIA 28-6156/LTI-291 is a drug compound aimed at treating GBA-associated Parkinson’s diseases caused by an underlying mutation in the GBA1 gene. In addition to an up-front payment, the total value of the deal could reach up to $130 million, based on attainment of a series of milestone payments as the assets progress through the clinic and into the market. Other financial terms will not be disclosed, Bial said.

Care Access Research, a Boston-based CRO, said it will collaborate with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. to manage decentralized, mobile clinical COVID-19 trials. The BLAZE-2 phase III trial of Lilly's monoclonal antibody, LY-CoV555, has been initiated nationwide at nursing homes. The trial deploys a team of trucks, recreational vehicles and personnel to sites.

Chelation Partners, of Halifax, Nova Scotia, said its lead COVID-19 product, DIBI, a non-toxic iron chelator, is showing promise for treating sepsis. A new report concluded that DIBI treatment decreased leukocyte hyperactivation induced by gram-positive and gram-negative toxins, the company said. In some cases, it preserved capillary perfusion, reduced plasma inflammatory markers and attenuated tissue damage, company added, supporting DIBI as a treatment for systemic inflammation.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston, said GMP manufacturer partner NCK A/S, of Farum, Denmark, received a certificate of analysis for its active pharma ingredient, clearing it for use in the large-scale production of berubicin. Berubicin is CNS’ lead drug candidate for treating glioma brain tumors. NCK previously produced Berubicin for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plano, Texas.

Covis Group Sarl, of Luxembourg, and Zug, Switzerland, and Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass., said they entered a definitive agreement under which Covis will acquire Amag for $13.75 per share in cash, or about $498 million on a fully diluted basis and about $647 million on an enterprise basis, including debt obligations expected to be assumed or repaid net of cash. The offer represents a premium of roughly 46% to the closing price of Amag’s common stock on Sept. 30, the last full trading day prior to the announcement. Shares of Amag (NASDAQ:AMAG) gained 45% to close Oct. 1 at $13.65.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, of Copenhagen, said it received DKK4.8 million (US$800,000) from Innovation Fund Denmark to develop its new Raven platform, part of Evaxion’s Adaptive and Intelligent Vaccine for a Rapid Response against Corona Viruses program. Raven combines elements from Evaxion’s core artificial intelligence immunotherapy discovery platforms to select targets for vaccine development to respond rapidly to emerging viral diseases. By combining structural design tools and prediction algorithms, Raven will be able to produce a vaccine design that induces a T-cell and B-cell response, the company said. This design is then integrated in Evaxion’s DNA delivery and manufacturing technology.

Helix Biopharma Corp., of Richmond Hill, Ontario, said it will close its Polish subsidiary divestiture transaction on Oct. 30. In June, Helix entered a nonbinding term sheet with Caiac Fund Management AG, of Gamprin, Liechtenstein, to divest its 51% stake in Helix Immuno-Oncology SA for up to PLN6.7 million (US$1.7 million).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., and Genuity Science, of Boston, will collaborate to discover and develop therapeutics across a range of up to 20 diseases. Genuity, which specializes in data sourcing and analytics, will receive a combination of up-front payments and development milestones, plus product royalties. Ionis’ platform is designed for RNA-targeted drug discovery and development.

Irisys LLC, of San Diego, established a third production and manufacturing partnership with TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Austin, Texas. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Jaguar Health Inc., of San Francisco, sold rights to royalties on its antidiarrheal Mytesi (crofelemer) for $5 million from an undisclosed lender. The deal includes the potential for an additional $5 million in February 2021 and $6 million in July 2021. The lender is entitled to royalties twice the amount that Jaguar receives. The company plans to use the capital to fund the pivotal clinical trial of Mytesi for cancer therapy-related diarrhea.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, completed its acquisition of Pfenex Inc., of San Diego, for $437.5 million in cash, plus non-transferable contingent value rights eligible for an additional $78 million in cash if a certain specified milestone is achieved.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., completed its sale to New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson for $52.50 per share.

Nascent Biotech Inc., of San Diego, has reduced the principal of its convertible note by $150,000 by converting the debt into equity. The principal on the note is now $11,250.

Oncopeptides AB, of Stockholm, opened the Seaport expanded access program giving patients with multiple myeloma that is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory drug and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody access to Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide). The drug is currently under FDA review.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., entered an amended sponsored research agreement with the University of Louisville (UofL) to study Qualigen's cancer drug candidate, AS1411-GNP. UofL will run preclinical studies on models of acute myeloid leukemia, glioblastoma and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel, and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center unveiled at the Malta Conferences Foundation their first joint regenerative medicine projects, including the first project aimed at advancing a potential COVID-19 treatment. That will involve the first-time administration of Pluristem’s PLX cells via a nebulizer to COVID-19 patients. Further discussions for additional projects are underway, including for the potential collaboration in chronic graft-vs.-host disease.

Radius Health Inc., of Waltham, Mass., sold RAD-140 to Ellipses Pharma Ltd., of London. Radius is eligible for royalties on the nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which has completed a phase Ia study.

Repligen Cop., of Waltham, Mass., and Navigo Proteins GmbH, of Halle, Germany, have developed an affinity ligand targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 for the purification of COVID-19 vaccines. The companies will scale up manufacturing and validate the affinity chromatography resin with a goal of having it commercially available in early 2021.

Sansero Life Sciences Inc., of Toronto, partnered with the University of Toronto to complete a preclinical study on the effects of low-dose psilocybin in mammals.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario, acquired the Canadian exclusive rights for dronabinol soft gel capsules. Tetra plans to submit a new drug application in the fourth quarter of 2020 and launch the drug in the first half of 2021.