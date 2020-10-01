Genetron Holdings Ltd., a Beijing-based precision oncology company, has gained breakthrough device designation status from the U.S. FDA for its blood-based, next-generation sequencing test for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The test, called HCCscreen, is intended for individuals at high risk for HCC due to chronic hepatitis B virus infection or liver cirrhosis. The breakthrough designation means that the company can consult with the FDA during the presubmission process and receive a priority review of its application, shortening the application review time.

The HCCscreen test was recently commercialized as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) in China.

“We are very pleased with the FDA’s recognition of HCCscreen’s potential as a more effective test for early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma,” Genetron co-founder and CEO Sizhen Wang said. “This designation also represents a significant milestone for our plan to expand HCCscreen’s geographical reach.”

The company plans to seek approval for HCCscreen in the U.S. as an LDT, but company officials still are evaluating options on the timing of the application, according to a company statement e-mailed to BioWorld. Pricing for the test also has not been set at this time.

Evaluating HCCscreen

The HCCscreen assay utilizes Genetron’s proprietary mutation capsule technology to detect multiple methylation alterations in parallel with mutations in cell-free DNA from peripheral blood specimens. The company achieved promising results for HCCscreen in a pilot study, published in 2019 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), that examined the ability of the assay to detect HCC early in a cohort of 331 hepatitis B virus carriers with normal alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) levels and normal ultrasound results.

The HCCscreen identified 24 individuals as positive and 307 individuals as negative for HCC. Among those who screened positive, four individuals were later diagnosed with early stage liver cancer during the six- to eight-month follow-up. None of the individuals who tested negative were diagnosed with liver cancer during the follow-up period. Overall, the assay demonstrated a 17% positive predictive value, a 100% sensitivity and a 94% specificity.

The FDA’s breakthrough designation was granted based on the HCCscreen’s performance in an ongoing prospective clinical study, which is comparing the test to ultrasound plus AFP testing, the current standard of care for HCC screening.

That study is a prospective trial of 4,500 individuals who are positive for hepatitis B surface antigen. Currently, 2,000 individuals have completed the study, and there is preliminary data available for 297 patients from a single center. Among those patients, the HCCscreen demonstrated about 92% sensitivity and 93% specificity, compared with 67% sensitivity and 99% specificity with the use of ultrasound plus AFP.

The ongoing study also points to the ability of HCCscreen to provide early detection, according to the company. In the preliminary dataset, there were 12 patients who were identified as having HCC, and 10 of them had tumor sizes of less than 5 centimeters.

Genetron said it would release data for the first 2,000 individuals to complete the study during the first half of 2021.

If successful, the HCCscreen would land in a large potential market in the U.S., where there are estimated to be more than 42,000 new liver cancer cases in 2020 and 30,000 deaths, according to the National Cancer Institute. In China, where the Genetron Health assay is approved, there are more than 392,000 cases of liver cancer annually and nearly 369,000 deaths.

Genetron moves

The HCCscreen assay is not the only Genetron product using the mutation capsule technology. The company recently announced that it is working with the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology to develop a liquid biopsy-based malignancy tumor screening and early detection testing kit for lung and digestive system cancers.

The advantage of using mutation capsule technology, according to the company, is that it requires only a small amount of blood to simultaneously detect methylation and several types of circulating tumor DNA alternations, allowing multiple tests to be performed on a single sample without lowering the sensitivity of the assay.

The company also recently successfully priced an IPO. Genetron raised $256 million by selling 16 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $16 per ADS, BioWorld reported in June.