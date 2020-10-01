PARIS – Gleamer SAS has secured $8.75 million in series A financing for its CE-marked artificial intelligence (AI) application that automatically detects all types of fracture in radiography. “This funding will allow us to move forward with launching Boneview around the world,” Christian Allouche, CEO and co-founder of Gleamer, told BioWorld.

According to Gleamer, the need for medical imaging has increased enormously of late, with more than 400 million medical images being produced worldwide each year for trauma injuries alone. It is the most common medical examination in emergency rooms, including in France, where 11 million medical images are produced every year for trauma injuries, according to the latest report on medical imaging from the public finance office.

Patients need to wait two weeks on average for an imaging appointment. “Demand exceeds the interpretive capacity of radiologists,” said Allouche. This is why Paris-based Gleamer came up with the idea of relying on AI algorithms to automate interpretation of X-rays, freeing up time for radiologists.

AI findings for safer, faster interpretation

Gleamer was founded in 2017 by Allouche, Alexis Ducarouge, a research engineer specializing in deep learning, osteoarticular radiologist Nor-Eddine Regnard, and software engineer Nicolas Cosme. The team of nine computer and AI engineers worked for two and a half years to come up with Boneview. “This AI software provides semi-automated diagnosis for detecting fractures in an image and characterizes those fractures in a report that the radiologist reviews and validates in just a few clicks,” said Allouche.

How does it work? As soon as the radiology device sends an X-ray image to the imaging department’s picture archiving and communication system (PACS), “Gleamer’s software suite retrieves the image and sends it to our AI module, which will analyze the radiology and send the image back to the PACS along with the analysis results,” said Allouche.

The team at Gleamer conducted an ambitious clinical study on Boneview, involving six radiologists and six emergency room physicians, who interpreted 600 trauma injuries based on medical imaging, half of them using Boneview and half not. Cross‐checking by AI and health care professionals lowered the rate of undetected trauma injuries by 30%, while significantly reducing the time required to analyze X‐rays.

Boneview achieved CE marking approval as a class IIa medical device in March. Seven months on, and Gleamer software is being used in more than 50 public and private hospitals in France by 800 radiologists. Since mid-September, the company has started sales distribution in New Zealand.

“We are targeting 5,000 users within two years, and currently operate on a subscription basis, the amount of which depends on the size of the institution and no longer as fee-for-service,” said Allouche.

A market potentially worth $14B

Gleamer claims that the global emergency radiology market is worth $14 billion. The contribution to the medical sector made by AI is well established, particularly in radiology. Another French startup, Paris-based Azmed SAS, has been marketing the Rayvolve CE-marked software since June 2019, which also detects fractures on standard radiographs. Major players also are closing in on this niche market. For a year now, Germany’s Siemens Healthineers AG has been developing the AI-Rad Companion Chest CT software, which was given clearance from the U.S. FDA in September 2019.

The latest $8.75 million series A round will finance the international launch of Boneview. French, German, Danish and English investors took part. Original Franco-German investor, Siprax Xange Venture SAS, has led this round, alongside new French investors Macsf Assurances, Majycc Esanté Invest SASU and the Anglo-Danish Crista Galli Ventures Ltd., as well as former investors Elaia Partners SAS and the government-backed Fonds Ambition Amorçage Angels, managed by the bank Bpifrance as part of its Investments for the Future Program. “What’s more, 37 French radiologists are participating in this round,” said Allouche.

This finance round is expected to accelerate the market launch for Boneview in Europe, “and countries that recognize the CE mark” said Allouche. The Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America are Gleamer's current distribution targets. It will be increasing its workforce by 50%, mainly its sales and marketing teams.

The financing raised also will be used to pursue FDA market clearance for Boneview, with Oct. 5 marking the start of the clinical validation trial.