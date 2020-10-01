Axogen Inc., of Alachua, Fla., named Paul Thomas to the board of directors, where he will serve on the governance and science and technology committees.

Cantel Medical Corp., of Little Falls, N.J., appointed Michael Drexel as senior vice president and chief technology officer.

Centricity Vision Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., added Jim Mazzo to its board.

Healthmap Solutions Inc., of Tampa, Fla., named Eric Reimer s CEO. The company’s co-founder, Joe Vattamattan, will become the president and chief financial officer. Co-founder Andrew Wall will take the role of chief innovation officer.

Ibex Technologies Inc., of Montreal, said Belinda Franco has joined the company as director of finance and chief financial officer, titles she will assume with the departure of Richard Collin upon the completion of financial audits for the fiscal year ending July 31.

The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) said Jo Carol Hiatt has joined the organization as vice president of health economics and patient value.