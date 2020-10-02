Not only are biopharma financings hitting records in 2020, but they are crushing the former top years significantly.

IPOs are up 37%, private placements and other private funding of public companies (public/other) are up 143%, and all financings combined are up 48%, when comparing them this year to the next highest year in BioWorld’s database.

$14.63 billion in 2020 vs. $10.7 billion in 2018 for IPOs.

$27.5 billion in 2020 vs. $11.3 billion in 2019 for public/other financings.

$101.08 billion in 2020 vs. $68.42 billion in 2015 for all financings.

Even private venture capital rounds are now at their highest levels, reaching $18.5 billion by the end of September. They are 12% above the full year of 2019 ($16.5 billion) and 6% above the 2018 record ($17.4 billion).

Only follow-on offerings are coming in second to the $43.6 billion raised in the full year of 2015. They are not far behind, totaling about $40.5 billion by early October.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly brought attention and investor interest to an industry at the forefront of finding therapeutics and vaccines to fight the virus.

An updated list of IPO, follow-on, public/other and private financings can be found within BioWorld Snapshots.