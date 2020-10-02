Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based Bioaesthetics Corp. has surpassed its series A funding goal of $2.5 million, further advancing its inaugural product – the nipple-areolar complex (NAC) graft, or NACgraft, for patients who are undergoing breast reconstruction following breast cancer and mastectomy – to clinical use. The funding round was led by a personal commitment from the Bioaesthetics Director Sandra Coufal, of Sibling Capital Ventures. This series A also included significant funding from the NO/LA Angel Network, The Pelican Fund, The Launch Place, Femhealth Ventures, New Orleans Biofund, individual angels, and Indiebio/SOSV.

Montreal-based Dymedso Inc., a company using acoustic signals to treat patients with airway clearance issues, closed a private placement of unsecured convertible debentures for the realization of its qualifying transaction for aggregate gross proceeds of about CA$1.7 million (US$1.99 million).

Richmond, Va.-based Owens & Minor Inc., a global health care solutions company with integrated technologies, products and services, has priced its underwritten public offering of 8,475,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $20.50 per share. The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1,271,250 additional shares of common stock. Gross proceeds to the company are expected to be approximately $173.7 million. The offering is expected to close on Oct. 6. Citigroup, Bofa Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. Baird is also acting as a joint book-running manager.