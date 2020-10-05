Aptorum Group Ltd., of London, said it closed a public offering of 2.76 million class A ordinary shares and warrants to purchase up to 2.76 million class A ordinary shares, at a combined public offering price of $3.25 per share and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.25 per share. The gross proceeds were approximately $9 million, and the net proceeds will be used primarily to conduct further analyses of SACT-1 (a repurposed drug for neuroblastoma and other solid tumors) and ALS-4 (a small-molecule candidate for Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA), which are currently on track for IND submission to commence phase Ib/IIa trials and undergoing final stages of IND-enabling studies to initiate phase I trials, respectively.

Benitec Biopharma Inc., of Hayward, Calif., said it priced an underwritten public offering of 3.22 million shares priced at $3.10 each for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. The underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 483,870 additional shares of its common stock. The company plans to use the net proceeds for development of its product pipeline, general corporate purposes and strategic growth opportunities.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it closed its merger with Berkeley, Calif.-based Aduro Biotech Inc. and completed a $115 million private placement financing. The combined company, to be known as Chinook Therapeutics, will begin trading Oct. 6 on Nasdaq under the symbol KDNY. The company will focus on advancing its product candidates for kidney disease.

HDT Bio Corp., of Seattle, said it closed its seed financing round of approximately $3 million. The proceeds will be used to support the continued development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, HDT-301, which is slated to enter clinical trials this year in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the U.S. NIH.

Kronos Bio Inc., of San Mateo, Calif., has set terms for its IPO, and plans to raise up to $175 million from an offering of 10.3 million shares priced between $16 and $18. It recently completed a private financing of approximately $155 million of convertible notes to help advance its lead spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, recently acquired from Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc., including potentially into a registrational trial next year. It will also help support a second lead pipeline candidate, KB-0742, a differentiated CDK9 inhibitor, into a phase I/II trial for treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors. It plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol KRON.

Logicbio Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass., closed its public offering of 8.05 million shares priced at $6 apiece, which included the full exercise of the underwriters’ allotment option. Gross proceeds were $48.3 million. Jefferies, Barclays and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers, and Chardan acted as lead manager. Logicbio intends to use the net proceeds to support clinical development of LB-001, to progress the development of its Generide and Next Generation Capsid platforms, to expand its pipeline of product candidates into other indications that may be targeted by its platforms and the balance to fund working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Shattuck Labs Inc., of Austin, Texas, set the terms for its IPO. The firm intends to raise $150 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. Citi, Cowen and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners. Shattuck plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker STTK.

Spruce Biosciences Inc., of Daly City, Calif., plans to raise $75 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16 in its IPO. The company intends to list on Nasdaq under the symbol SPRB. Cowen, SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners.

Summit Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., signed a binding agreement with the company’s CEO, Robert Duggan, for a financing of about $50 million through the issuance and sale in a private placement of shares of common stock to him. The deal provides Summit the ability to place up to about 14.9 million new shares, with a purchase price of $3.34 each. The arrangement also affords Summit the flexibility to place fewer than the maximum shares of common stock with Duggan, at the company’s discretion, provided that no fewer than about 9.7 million shares will be sold.