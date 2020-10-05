Here’s a quick review of our lead stories from Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2020. Missed an issue? You can find all the back issues here.

Mesoblast stock tanks on news of FDA CRL for Ryoncil BLA in pediatric GVHD

PERTH, Australia – Regenerative medicine company Mesoblast Ltd. saw its stock drop 37% on the news that it received an FDA complete response letter to its BLA for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) for the treatment of pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease.

Finding neo: Vaccibody nets Roche in potential $715M cancer vaccine deal

Michael Engsig, CEO of Oslo, Norway-based Vaccibody AS, said the company’s deal with Roche Holding AG lets his firm “fully set in motion” the plan to explore infectious diseases as well as cancer, and Chief Scientific Officer Agnete Fredriksen pointed out that “an exceptional cross-functional team” has been put in place to get the job done.

Spike jones: Wall Street credits Regeneron COVID-19 data, wants to see more

As his firm unveiled early data with its spike protein-targeting COVID-19 therapy, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s chief scientific officer, George Yancopoulos, said that, even if researchers come up with a drug that works, coming up with efficient point-of-care diagnostics remains “a major societal imperative.”

Ironwood GERDs its loins for Linzess press after phase III bomb

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. CEO Mark Mallon said the company will seek to grow Linzess (linaclotide) and “continue to scan the environment” for more prospects in gastrointestinal (GI) conditions after the phase III fizzle in one of two identical experiments with IW-3718 in refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Stop and go at Inovio: Planned phase II/III of COVID-19 vaccine put on partial hold

With only days left before Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. planned to initiate a phase II/III trial of its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4800, and its accompanying delivery device, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the company’s study.