The U.S. FDA announced without explanation the rescheduling of an advisory committee hearing initially scheduled for Oct. 7, noting little more than that the hearing will be rescheduled at a later date. The statement points to the Federal Register notice of Aug. 20, 2020, which references the advisory hearing for the Transmedics Organ Care System – Heart, although the company had already posted notice of the rescheduling. The FDA did not list the reasons for the rescheduled hearing, although the sponsor noted that the FDA sought to examine additional evidence that will be used in support of the PMA.

Testing labs captured in enforcement action

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said Phamatech Inc., of San Diego, and its owner have agreed to pay $3 million to settle allegations the company induced a clinic to submit claims for medically unnecessary tests. Phamatech and its owner, Tuan Pham, are alleged to have paid kickbacks to Imperial Valley Wellness for urine samples from Medicare beneficiaries over a period of roughly two years for drug testing that was reported by a former employee of Phamatech who will receive more than $500,000. In a separate action, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Robert Poimboeuf, part owner of D&G Holdings LLC, of Shreveport, La., was sentenced to 40 months in prison for filing false tax returns. Poimboeuf was also ordered to make restitution of $1.9 million to the Internal Revenue Service for taxes not paid on income the defendant concealed from his accountants via separate bank accounts.

Ethicon wins injunction against AIM over sutures

Ethicon US LLC, of Cincinnati, and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson Company, of New Brunswick, N.J., said a district court judge has enjoined Advanced Inventory Management Inc. (AIM), of Mokena, Ill., from using Ethicon trademarks on any product deemed counterfeit or any marks bearing a resemblance to Ethicon marks. The decision stems from a dispute between Ethicon and AIM regarding sutures and other articles, which Ethicon also alleged were contaminated with bacteria, and were defective. The Ethicon/J&J lawsuit cited AIM for federal copyright infringement and related claims in connection with alleged sale of counterfeit and expired Ethicon devices, including devices said to have been separated from packaging and instructions for use. Ethicon said in an emailed statement that in executing the court order, it had seized nearly 1,000 suspected counterfeit surgical devices from AIM’s warehouse, and had recovered “hundreds of allegedly dangerous counterfeits” from AIM’s customers before they were used on patients. As many as 6,000 purportedly questionable devices may have already been used on patients, Ethicon said.

TGA updates class I ARTG listing requirements

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it has updated the process by which class I devices will be added to the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG), which includes a new requirement that the sponsor provide a declaration of conformity along with the listing. TGA said the scope of this new process does not currently include class I in vitro diagnostics or IVDs or other devices designated for export only. TGA will henceforth evaluate each of these submissions to determine whether the application meets the related regulatory requirements, and may opt to inspect the manufacturing site if the application does not fulfill the associated regulatory requirements. The agency will list the applicant device/IVD within four days if the submission meets all requirements, TGA said.