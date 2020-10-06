Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, said preliminary data obtained this week showed that mRNAs encoding the SARS-CoV-2 antigen proteins could be packaged in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and delivered in extracellular vesicles, potentially together with the viral proteins those mRNAs encode – a dual mRNA and protein vaccine, naturally packaged in cells. The company said the production scale and stability faced by some of the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 could be solved if Allele’s method of mRNA packaging is used. For example, the SARS-CoV-2 S1 mRNA packaged in Allele’s iPSC-derived vesicles appeared intact for months when stored in a 4oC refrigerator, compared to other mRNA vaccine candidates that need to be stored at -80oC to remain stable.

Axim Biotechnologies Inc., of San Diego, said it filed a provisional patent for a recombinant virus binding protein (VBP) for SARS-CoV-2 and is now manufacturing the VBP. The company noted studies showing the SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein enters human host cells by locking its receptor binding domain (RBD) to proteins on the human cell surface. Axim’s laboratory tests have proved the RBD spike protein binds with the VBP, the company said.

Bone Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium, Link Health Pharma Co. Ltd., of Guangzhou, China, and Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Guangdong, China, signed an exclusive license agreement for the manufacturing, clinical development and commercialization of Bone’s allogeneic, off-the-shelf, bone cell therapy platform, Allob, in China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Under the agreement, Bone is eligible to receive up to €55 million (US$64.8 million) in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, including €10 million in up-front and milestone payments anticipated in the next 24 months. Bone also is in line for tiered double-digit royalties on annual net sales of Allob and retains development and commercialization rights in all other geographies.

Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md., restructured its partnership with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., of Beijing, relating to CNCT-19, an investigational CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. Juventas is developing CNCT-19 for relapsed B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, expecting to kick off registration trials in early 2021. Under the new terms, CASI and Juventas will partner to co-commercialize CNCT-19 and jointly be responsible for forming an integrated team to carry out marketing activities, and CASI will continue to be on the hook for recruiting and establishing a sales team. The terms provide CASI with co-commercial rights to a second pipeline product from Juventas, subject to certain terms and conditions. Juventas will waive the ¥70 million (US$10.2 million) milestone payment due from CASI in connection with the upcoming start of registration trials. The duo will share a percentage of total net profits, with CASI banking a tiered percentage of up to 50% of the net profit on sales, depending on total sales, with a specified minimum annual target net profit to be distributed to Juventas as a percentage of net profit. CASI will be responsible for a single-digit royalty fee equal to a percentage of net sales that varies by region. CASI has agreed to invest ¥70 million in Juventas' series A-plus equity, resulting in equity ownership of about 19.65% (post-Juventas’ series B financing) and entitling CASI to appoint a director to the Juventas board.

Chelation Partners, of Halifax, Nova Scotia, said its lead COVID-19 product, DIBI, a non-toxic iron chelator, is showing promise for treating sepsis. A new report concluded that DIBI treatment decreased leukocyte hyperactivation induced by gram-positive and gram-negative toxins, the company said. In some cases, it preserved capillary perfusion, reduced plasma inflammatory markers and attenuated tissue damage, company added, supporting DIBI as a treatment for systemic inflammation.

Care Access Research, a Boston-based CRO, said it will collaborate with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. to manage decentralized, mobile clinical COVID-19 trials. The BLAZE-2 phase III trial of Lilly's monoclonal antibody, LY-CoV555, has been initiated nationwide at nursing homes. The trial deploys a team of trucks, recreational vehicles and personnel to sites.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, of Copenhagen, said it received DKK4.8 million (US$800,000) from Innovation Fund Denmark to develop its new Raven platform, part of Evaxion’s Adaptive and Intelligent Vaccine for a Rapid Response against Corona Viruses program. Raven combines elements from Evaxion’s core artificial intelligence immunotherapy discovery platforms to select targets for vaccine development to respond rapidly to emerging viral diseases. By combining structural design tools and prediction algorithms, Raven will be able to produce a vaccine design that induces a T-cell and B-cell response, the company said. This design is then integrated in Evaxion’s DNA delivery and manufacturing technology.

Fibrogenesis Inc., of Houston, entered a clinical collaboration agreement with R4D Biotech, of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Both companies will collaborate on a clinical study design for Pneumoblast in Brazil as a treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome for patients affected by COVID-19, in parallel to clinical studies in the U.S. upon FDA approval. Pneumoblast has induced statistically significant reduction of lung fibrosis and lung scarring in COVID-19-infected animals, and recent data support the potential benefits of Pneumoblast for preventing COVID-19 blood clotting.

Lakes Bioscience Ltd., of Ulverston, U.K., is planning a biopharmaceutical manufacturing and process development factory that could help in the fight against COVID-19 and future pandemics. The company was formed 18 months ago, and aims to relieve the current monoclonal antibody supply-chain crunch. The site is estimated to cost a £350 million (US$452 million).

Lexaria Biosciences Corp., of Kelowna, British Columbia, received ethics board approval for a pilot pharmacokinetic exploratory study in healthy volunteers comparing antivirals with Lexaria's Dehydratech formulation to antivirals without the added formulation. The company also said it started rodent experiments testing Dehydratech-formulated versions of two classes of antivirals under investigation against COVID-19. Results from the study are expected in December 2020.

Luca Science Inc., of Tokyo, and the University of Oxford, Nuffield Department of Women's & Reproductive Health are collaborating to develop treatments for intrauterine growth restriction. The project will use Luca's drug delivery platform to deliver therapeutics to the placenta.

Medicure Inc., of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has licensed an undisclosed cardiovascular biosimilar from Reliance Life Sciences Private Ltd., of Mumbai, India. Medicure will be responsible for gaining regulatory approval and selling the drug in the U.S., Canada and the EU. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston, reported preclinical data on WP-1096. The drug had antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro with a therapeutic index of greater than 10. The company expects it will take at least 12 months to file an IND for the new molecule.

Orgenesis Inc., of Germantown, Md., and Koligo Therapeutics Inc., of Albany, Ind., are merging. The resulting company will focus on Koligo's autologous cell therapies, including Kyslecel, which is approved in the U.S. for chronic and recurrent acute pancreatitis. Koligo also contributes KT-PC-301, which is ready for a phase II study in patients with COVID-19-related acute respiratory disease syndrome. Koligo’s accredited investors will receive $15 million in shares of Orgenesis' stock valued at $7 per share. Certain non-accredited investors will be paid in cash.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in Moscow and Pharco Pharmaceuticals, of Alexandria, Egypt, agreed to secure the supply of 25 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Egypt for use against COVID-19. The agreement will enable 25% of Egypt's population to have access to the Sputnik V vaccine. In the future, it is planned to distribute it to neighboring countries. Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia in August.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel, and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center unveiled at the Malta Conferences Foundation their first joint regenerative medicine projects, including the first project aimed at advancing a potential COVID-19 treatment. That will involve the first-time administration of Pluristem’s PLX cells via a nebulizer to COVID-19 patients. Further discussions for additional projects are underway, including for the potential collaboration in chronic graft-vs.-host disease.

Polyphor AG, of Allschwil, Switzerland, closed its previously announced licensing agreement with Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma Co. Ltd. for balixafortide in China. Polyphor received an up-front payment of $15 million in conjunction with the closing.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, said it entered an agreement with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute to conduct preclinical studies assessing the potential of Recce-435 for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infections. Researchers will evaluate the antimicrobial activity of Recce-435 against H. pylori across a range of internationally recognized in vitro and in vivo study models.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Geneva, and Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., said they established supply chain agreements and ordered sufficient drug substance (RLF-100) to prepare to treat 1 million patients with COVID-19, should the pandemic continue. RLF-100 is still in phase IIb/III trials for the treatment of critical COVID-19 in the U.S. A readout by the study’s data monitoring committee is expected within the next month. European trials with RLF-100 are in preparation and are scheduled to start in the first quarter of next year. The companies have contracted with Nephron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to manufacture commercial supplies of the product in order to ensure that adequate drug inventory will be immediately available, should the clinical trials demonstrate safety and efficacy. They have similarly contracted with Bachem Americas to manufacture sufficient RLF-100 drug substance to treat 1 million patients.

Repligen Corp., of Waltham, Mass., and Navigo Proteins GmbH, of Halle, Germany, have developed an affinity ligand targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 for the purification of COVID-19 vaccines. The companies will scale up manufacturing and validate the affinity chromatography resin with a goal of having it commercially available in early 2021.

Scancell Holdings plc, of Oxford, U.K., and Cobra Biologics, part of Memphis-based Cognate Bioservices Inc., signed a collaboration for Cobra to manufacture Scancell's COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers GMP production of plasmid DNA needed to generate the DNA vaccine, against SARS-CoV-2, for use in a phase I trial in 2021 called Covidity. The project is funded by an Innovate UK grant awarded to the consortium among Scancell, the University of Nottingham and Trent University.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, and Viralclear Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Westport, Conn., said they are exploring the synergistic potential of small molecules and antibodies in combination therapies against COVID-19. The agreement will allow for testing of merimepodib with neutralizing antibodies in the Golden Syrian hamster model of COVID-19. Viralclear will contribute the oral antiviral merimepodib (IMPDH inhibitor), which is currently in a phase II trial in combination with remdesivir to treat COVID-19, while Sorrento will initially make available its STI-1400 neutralizing antibody candidate for testing. The study will look for synergy at the effective doses and will try to specifically demonstrate that the combined benefits in strengthening and accelerating viral clearance exceed what each drug could deliver by itself.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, reported preclinical data on its SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, Covi-Guard (STI-1499) and Covi-Amg (STI-2020), in a preprint on bioRxiv. STI-1499 and STI-2020 produced 100% in vitro neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 at concentrations of 6 µg/ml and 78 ng/ml, respectively. In Syrian golden hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2, treatment with STI-2020 resulted in undetectable virus load in lungs of all five animals on day five, compared to the control group with a viral load of more than 1,000 infectious viral particles per gram of tissue.

Taigen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan, said it signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Luminarie Canada Inc., of Montreal, to develop and commercialize Taigexyn (nemonoxacin) in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Taigexyn is an antibiotic for the treatment of bacterial infections, including those caused by drug-resistant bacteria. Under the terms, Luminarie will be responsible for the development, registration and commercialization of Taigexyn in the territory and will assume all associated costs. Taigen will receive additional regulatory and commercial milestones in the future.

The Serum Institute of India Ltd., of Pune, India, is receiving support from biopharmaceutical manufacturer ABEC, which is delivering six 4,000-liter CSR bioreactors for manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX‑CoV2373 (Novavax Inc.). Serum Institute will utilize ABEC’s single-use technologies to advance a global supply of NVX‑CoV2373 throughout India and low- and middle-income countries.

Researchers at the University of Oxford in the U.K. said they are starting a study to explore effectiveness of anti-TNF drug adalimumab as a treatment of patients with COVID-19 in the community, especially care homes. The AVID-CC trial will enroll up to 750 patients from community care settings. The trial is funded by the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, an initiative set up by Wellcome, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Mastercard, with support from an array of public and philanthropic donors.

Vaxxas Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., was awarded $22 million from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support development of its HD-MAP patch to deliver vaccines against infections, including influenza and COVID-19.