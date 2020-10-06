HONG KONG – Shanghai-headquartered Inventisbio Inc. brought in $147 million from a series D funding round to move its main products into phase II trials in the U.S. and China.

The company is developing D-0502, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) that also acts as an estrogen receptor antagonist, which is aimed at hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. Phase I studies are ongoing, with results expected in late 2021. D-0120, an oral selective uric acid transporter (URAT1) inhibitor in development for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout, recently showed promise in phase I testing, with oral daily administration in healthy volunteers for seven days being well-tolerated at dose levels from 2.5 mg/day to 20 mg/day. D-0120 administration for seven days also resulted in significant reduction of serum UA levels.

Inventisbio also has in its pipeline a third-generation EGFR-T790M tyrosine kinase inhibitor, BPI-D0316, for lung cancer, which is currently in registration trials for first- and second-line treatment of EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer patients. The company has said that trials are “progressing smoothly.” The China rights to BPI-D0316 were out-licensed to Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China, in December 2018.

Main investors in the series D were Hillhouse Capital affiliate GL Ventures, followed by Qiming Venture Partners, AIHC Capital, Janchor, Dyee Capital, E Fund Capital, Matrix Partner China and other investors. The existing shareholders, including Lilly Asia Venture, Orbimed Asia, Pudong Innotek, Advantech Capital and CMB International, continued their support.

Yaolin Wang, chairman and CEO, Inventisbio

“This investment demonstrated the recognition of our strong pipeline and fully integrated innovative R&D platform by top health care investors,” said Inventisbio’s chairman and CEO, Yaolin Wang. “It also shows our strategic investors’ confidence in the future success of our company as a key player in the global pharmaceutical market.”

Inventisbio was founded in 2013 by a management team of scientists with extensive global backgrounds in the pharmaceutical industry. It followed a trend of Chinese scientists gaining deep experience in the industry while working with major global companies and then returning to China to put that knowledge into action at their own companies. Inventisbio emerged from stealth in 2017 with a $19 million round backed by Orbimed and Lilly Asia Ventures.

"The founding members have more than 20 years of experience in drug discovery and development, thorough understanding of drug's mechanism of action and selection of lead candidate for development,” said Michael Yi, co-chief investment officer of Hillhouse Capital and head of biomedicine and medical devices for Hillhouse's GL Ventures. “The company has maintained a leading position in the drug development of similar products in China. We look forward to developing a deep collaboration with Inventisbio, advancing its drug discovery and clinical development to bring innovative drugs to the market faster to benefit more patients.”

The race to produce viable SERD candidates is a crowded one, with competitors from Roche and Radius Health Inc. currently in phase III trials due to complete next year, Astrazeneca plc and Sanofi SA are also on track, with SERDs in phase II trials due to finish shortly.

In 2016, there was only one SERD on the market, Astrazeneca’s fulvestrant. It brought in revenue of $1 billion in the years 2002 to 2018; however, it was not produced in oral form. Jeffries Research has estimated that there is “at least a $2 [billion to $3 billion] market opportunity,” making the discovery of a winning SERD drug a highly lucrative prize.