HONG KONG – Belgium-based Bone Therapeutics SA has inked development and commercialization deals for its bone cell therapy platform in Chinese and Southeast Asian markets. Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Co. Ltd. has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the Allob platform for the treatment of human bone disorders in greater China (including Hong Kong and Macau), while China-based Link Health Pharma Co. Ltd. will get the same rights for Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. In return, Bone Therapeutics is eligible to receive up to €55 million (US$65 million) in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, including €10 million in up-front and milestone payments anticipated in the next 24 months. The clinical-stage company is also entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties on annual net sales of Allob.

Since Bone Therapeutics retains development and commercialization rights to Allob in all other geographies outside of those covered by this agreement, it will continue to concentrate on its development and commercialization plans for Allob in the U.S. and Europe, as well as novel innovative cell-based products globally.

Allob’s bone-forming capacity was evaluated in two phase IIa studies in patients with difficult-to-heal fractures (delayed-union) and in patients undergoing spinal fusion procedures.

“We have successfully completed the previously mentioned phase IIa studies in difficult-to-heal fractures and spinal fusion. We now expect to initiate patient recruitment in European clinical centers in the second half of 2020 for the Allob phase IIb study in patients with difficult tibial fractures ,” Miguel Forte, the CEO of Bone Therapeutics, told BioWorld.

“In the coming weeks, we also expect to report the results from the two-year follow-up period of the phase IIa study in patients undergoing a spinal fusion procedure.”

The Allob platform is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf bone-forming cell therapy that uses mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) derived from the bone marrow of healthy donors, which are then expanded and differentiated to become specialized bone-forming cells.

“As the cells respond to the environment and have the specialized intention of forming bone, the therapeutic effect is well-tolerated and effective in bone production where it is needed. This has been documented in the two previous human clinical studies. Animal models have shown the ability of Allob to reduce fracture resolution time by half, and that is what we aim to document in the phase IIb study about to start,” said Forte.

That acceleration in healing could mean faster recovery times for patients and reduced prevalence of late stage of fracture complications like delayed-union or non-union, with improved outcomes and reduction of the direct and indirect costs associated with poor ones.

“The existing alternatives either use an autologous bone marrow transplant from the patient bone marrow at the fracture site, which is cumbersome, requires an additional intervention, and above all the cells are amateur (as in not differentiated) and in lower numbers, and so the results are inferior. There are other approaches with devices and biologic products that have limited efficacy and potential safety concerns,” said Forte.

He said he believes Allob represents a platform in itself as it can be used to target multiple indications where regulated bone formation is required.

Because Allob is produced as a frozen (cryopreserved) product which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital, the supply chain is substantially simplified compared to freshly cultured cells, meaning it can be a cost-effective process that’s compatible with an attractive business model, said Forte.

Besides Allob for bone fractures and spinal fusion, Bone Therapeutics also has another asset in clinical stages, JTA-004 for knee osteoarthritis.

“We initiated the recruitment of the pivotal phase III study with our next generation of viscosupplement, JTA-004, targeting osteoarthritic knee pain in mid-May of this year. The clinical trial is now recruiting in clinical centers across six European countries and Hong Kong,” said Forte.

The company said patient recruitment is progressing well, and that about 40% to 45% of the targeted assessable patients have already been treated since the start of the study.

“At the current recruitment rate, we anticipate completing patient enrollment for the JTA-004 phase III study before year-end and reporting top-line results on the three-month primary endpoint and six-month follow-up period in the second half of 2021,” said Forte.

The company is also advancing a preclinical MSC-derived candidate called BT-20 for inflammation targeting lung inflammation in the context of COVID-19. BT-20 is currently being further optimized to potentially target other inflammatory conditions.