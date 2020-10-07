LED-based UV irradiation safely prevents the loss of bone and muscle mass in mice

A research team at Nagoya University in Japan has revealed that narrow-range ultraviolet (UV) irradiation using light emitting diodes (LEDs) safely increases serum vitamin D levels in aging mice and thereby prevents the loss of their bone and muscle mass. The findings were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports. Decreased bone density (osteoporosis) and the loss of muscle mass and strength (sarcopenia) are age-related disorders. While there are some remedies for osteoporosis, there is no effective treatment for sarcopenia. Recently, a condition called osteosarcopenia – osteoporosis and sarcopenia together – which impedes the daily life activities of the sufferer, has also been observed among many elderly people. Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones and muscles, and its deficiency is a possible cause of osteosarcopenia. Vitamin D can be produced when the skin is exposed to sunlight. However, the availability of sunlight depends on various factors like latitude, season, weather and patient mobility, which makes it difficult to obtain vitamin D consistently from sunlight alone. Indeed, it is known that many elderly people have a vitamin D deficiency. The research team has been working to establish a method of supplying vitamin D in a safe and stable manner at low cost. In the new study, the team first conducted experiments to determine the minimal intensity and the minimal dose of UV-LED irradiation that would supply sufficient vitamin D with few side effects. The minimal intensity was found to be 0.16 mW/cm2 and the minimal dose 1,000 J/m2. Next, senescence-accelerated mice (mice bred with accelerated aging effects) were irradiated by UV-LEDs set to these levels. As a result, the serum vitamin D levels, bone density, and muscle mass and strength were all observed to increase compared to those of mice that were not irradiated. The researchers also verified that the UV-LED irradiation did not damage the skin of the mice. Therefore, they concluded, irradiation with narrow-range UV-LED light with minimal intensity and dose can safely and adequately supply vitamin D to aged mice, thereby preventing osteosarcopenia. The team is now developing a small portable UV-LED irradiation device.

Coupling antibiotics with stem cells to fight off bone infections

Bone infections caused by implants are difficult to treat and usually require a prolonged course of antibiotic treatment. In a new study, researchers from Kanazawa University discovered that implant-related bone infections can be effectively treated with a combinational treatment consisting of antibiotics and antibiotic-laden stem cells. Bone fractures often require implants for stabilization and effective healing of the broken bone. However, implants can cause serious bone infections, such as osteomyelitis, that can only be managed with a prolonged antibiotic treatment. This in turn bears the risk of contributing to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. While major efforts are currently underway to develop new antibiotics that cover these antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a different path has been to study the antibiotic effects of stem cells. One type is the so-called mesenchymal stem cells that naturally reside in the bone marrow and adipose tissue, among others, and that have been shown to possess antimicrobial properties. The researchers first focused on the effects of ciprofloxacin on adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) and found an efficient, time-dependent loading of ADSCs with the antibiotic in the first 24 hours with no adverse effects of ciprofloxacin on the function or viability of the stem cells. The researchers then tested the antimicrobial activity of the antibiotic-loaded ADSCs in vitro and found that they effectively decreased the growth of the bacterium S. aureus, which is also the main microbe causing bone implant-related infections. But could this novel approach also mitigate implant-related infection in a living organism? The researchers tested this on rats, who received bone implants using screws coated with S. aureus bacteria. The rats developed osteomyelitis seven days after surgery. Then, the researchers administered one of the following to the animals: ADSCs loaded with ciprofloxacin, ADSCs alone, ciprofloxacin alone, or no treatment at all. Because osteomyelitis can lead to soft tissue swelling and abscess formation at the site of the infection, the researchers quantified the extent of the disease in the animals and found that only ADSCs loaded with ciprofloxacin presented as an effective treatment. Using the imaging modality micro-computed tomography to visualize the affected bones, the researchers further found that ADSC-loaded ciprofloxacin decreased the appearance of osteolysis, or bone degradation, which is not only important for bone health, but also for the stability of the implant.

Study: Unnecessary stress testing performed prior to knee and hip replacement surgeries

A new study out of the University of Chicago Medicine shows the overall rate of preoperative stress testing for hip and knee replacements is and has been decreasing consistently since 2006. Still, researchers found, 30,000 out of every 100,000 stress tests performed each year were unnecessary, as the tests didn't decrease the frequency of complications such as heart attacks or stopped hearts. Titled "Frequency and Outcomes of Preoperative Stress Testing in Total Hip and Knee Arthroplasty from 2004-2017," the study was published in JAMA Cardiology. Preoperative cardiac stress testing is used to assess the risk for heart problems, such as heart attacks, in patients scheduled for non-cardiac surgeries. Researchers analyzed the IBM Marketscan 2004-2017 Commercial and Medicare Supplemental Databases, which represent the health services of about 185 million employees, dependents and retirees in the U.S. Each year in the U.S. during the study period, more than one million knee and hip replacements were performed. These are two of the most common surgeries done in the country, trailing only cesarean sections and cataract surgeries. According to the researchers, cardiac stress testing was introduced prior to surgery to improve outcomes in patients who may be more likely to have heart attacks or stopped hearts. But over time, research has indicated that an increased amount of stress testing hasn't led to a change in the outcomes of these patients. And while most researchers who have studied this area agree that routine testing isn't indicative of improved outcomes, many physicians continue to administer these tests in spite of existing guidelines to the contrary from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association. According to the researchers, while there has been progress in reducing the number of tests since 2006, the study's findings suggest a continued opportunity for educational initiatives to improve the utilization of medical resources and reduce costs associated with unnecessary testing.