Akili Corp., of Boston, named Meghan Rivera the company’s first chief marketing officer.

Cardiologs, of Boston, added Rick Anderson and Mark Toland to the board of directors.

Equinox Ophthalmic Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif., appointed Stuart Raetzman as executive chairman.

Indago Inc., of Cleveland, named Leah Brownlee as president and general counsel.

Titan Medical Inc., of Toronto, added Paul Cataford, Anthony Giovinazzo and Cary Vance to the board of directors.